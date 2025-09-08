626 impaired drivers taken off the road: BC Highway Patrol

Photo: BC RCMP Throughout the province, BC Highway Patrol has been expanding the application of Mandatory Alcohol Screening, which allows police officers to demand an immediate breath sample, under section 320.27(2) of the Canadian Criminal Code, from any driver who is lawfully stopped.

There were 626 impaired drivers taken off the road this summer illustrating what police are calling "an alarming trend."

"This year’s summer impaired driving campaign is a graphic illustration of why we all need to do better staying sober while driving," Supt. Mike Coyle, operations officer of BC Highway Patrol, said in a media release.

"Impaired driving is the leading cause of criminal death in B.C. It’s simply unacceptable to think that it’s OK to drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs."

Of the 626 incidents where drivers were taken off the road during to either drugs or alcohol; there were 111 from Central B.C., 146 from Northern B.C.; 150 in the Metro Vancouver, Sea to Sky, and eastern Fraser Valley: 131 from Vancouver Island and 88 from the Kootenay region.

"Drug-impaired driving is a particular issue in the Kootenays, though it’s an increasing problem everywhere with serious and fatal collisions," Supt. Coyle said.

"We need people, especially in rural areas of B.C., to be more serious about staying sober."

To illustrate an alarming trend in impaired driving, RCMP said one incident stood out.

In an investigation from Aug. 1 on Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park, police said a green Jaguar was clocked doing 153 km/h in a 90 zone.

"The driver, who did not look outwardly intoxicated, was read the mandatory alcohol screening demand," RCMP said.

"He blew a warn and received a three-day driving suspension; an excessive speeding ticket under section 148(1) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) for a fine of $368; a seven-day vehicle impound at his expense; at least three years of high-risk driving premiums that will push the total cost of fines and fees to almost $2,500."

Throughout the province, BC Highway Patrol has been expanding the application of Mandatory Alcohol Screening, which allows police officers to demand an immediate breath sample, under section 320.27(2) of the Canadian Criminal Code, from any driver who is lawfully stopped.

There is no longer any need to develop a reasonable suspicion that a driver has alcohol in their system, and the entire process can be done in less than two minutes. Drivers who refuse the breath demand are committing a criminal offence that leads to penalties similar to impaired driving charges.