B.C. strike escalates but doesn't hit liquor sites, as province unveils offer

Photo: Castanet The Canadian Press Members of the British Columbia General Employees' Union picket outside an ICBC driver licensing office, in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. The union representing thousands of British Columbia public service workers set up picket lines Tuesday at provincial government offices in Victoria, Surrey and Prince George as well as in front of the Royal BC Museum.

UPDATE 1:50 p.m.

The president of the British Columbia General Employees' Union says an expansion of job action in the province's public service strike doesn't immediately include liquor or cannabis distribution sites.

But Paul Finch said that the union isn't ruling them out as targets of future picketing in the week-old strike.

"We will not be targeting the liquor distribution centres despite some creative reports over the weekend. That's not on the list of notice of sites that we've given at this time," Finch said at a picket site in Surrey, B.C., on Monday.

He said the union was "not going to broadcast our strike strategy going forward," but when asked if liquor sites might be hit in future he said "everything is on the table."

Finch laid out a new phase of the public service strike targeting "core government services" in 11 cities across the province on Tuesday and Wednesday to pressure the government back to the bargaining table.

He said the escalation targets government services but will "minimize the impact to the public."

"What I'll say is it's about a dozen new sites that are going to be under picket lines tomorrow. That's over a thousand members of the union that will be joining," Finch said.

His remarks came moments after the government released details of its offer to striking public service workers, in a rare move.

UPDATE 10:20 a.m.

The British Columbia government has unveiled details of its last offer to striking public service workers, ahead of the expected expansion of job action by the B.C. General Employees’ Union.

The Finance Ministry says the government is proposing a 4.5 per cent compensation increase over two years, made up of both general wage increases and cost-of-living allowances.

It says the union wants 15.75 per cent, while BCGEU President Paul Finch has previously said it was seeking a 4 per cent wage increase in the first year and 4.25 per cent in the second year, plus unspecified allowances.

The ministry says the BCGEU's 8.25 per cent wage request "only tells part of the story" and it estimates the full cost of the union's proposals at more than $200 million in "additional compensation increases."

It puts the ongoing annual cost of the BCGEU's wage and other compensation proposals at $437 million.

Members with both the BCGEU and Professional Employees Association were informed of expanding strike action, targeting more government offices for Tuesday.

Union leadership is expected to address the media later today.

UPDATE 10:15 a.m.

Picket lines will go up in Fort St. John, Kamloops, Nanaimo, Nelson, Smithers and Williams Lake, union officials confirmed Monday.

Government Licensed Professionals, represented by the Professional Employees Association (PEA), will put up additional picket lines at targeted BC government ministry locations on Sept. 9, alongside BCGEU members.

"More than 1,800 licensed professionals, engineers, foresters, geoscientists, psychologists, and other specialized experts, deliver the critical public services and infrastructure that British Columbians rely on every day," officials said.

Some of the union's key asks include competitive wages and fair access to telework.

“Our members are standing strong on the picket lines,” said Melissa Moroz, PEA executive director and lead negotiator said in a media release.

"We are prepared to escalate this strike until the BC government comes to the table with a serious offer that respects the critical work our members do to keep this province running.”

New picket lines will be established in Fort St. John (10003 110th Ave), Kamloops (441 and 447 Columbia Street), Nanaimo (2080 and 2100 Labieux Road), Nelson (566 Stanley / 333 Victoria), Smithers (3726 Alfred Ave), and Williams Lake (640 Borland Street).

Picket lines will also remain at Prince George (1011 4th Ave), Surrey (10470 152nd Street), and Victoria (1810 Blanshard).

PEA members will be walking these lines on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ORIGINAL 8:55 a.m.

Additional locations across the province will see picket lines as the B.C. General Employees’ union's public service strike carries on.

The union that represents more than 34,000 members working for B.C.'s public service is expected to hold picket lines at 10 new government offices Tuesday, including the Service B.C. office on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna, government offices on Columbia Street in Kamloops, as well as spots in Nelson and Cranbrook.

Union members have received a notice, shared with Castanet, to be ready in these locations.

More information is expected later this morning.

The union said Paul Finch is scheduled to speak at a picket line in Surrey on the fifth consecutive day of picketing following the launch of job action last Tuesday.

Premier David Eby has said the government's goal is to reach a deal that's both fair to unionized workers and fair to taxpayers.

Negotiations for a new contract broke off in July.