North Vancouver holding contest to name two new Zambonis

Photo: .Paul McGrath / North Shore News Karen Magnussen rec centre maintenance workers Wade Thompson and Freddy Minemotto clean the ice with the arena’s old propane-powered Zamboni. A naming contest is now underway for two new electric Zambonis coming to North Vancouver rinks.

“I Wanna Drive the Zamboni” is such a quintessential Canadian concept that it has been immortalized in song.

The North Vancouver Recreation and Culture Commission isn’t about to let any old kid take the wheel of their ice resurfacing machines, but they do have another interesting offer on the table: how would you like to name the Zamboni?

There are two new electric Zambonis on the way to North Vancouver, and NVRC is holding a contest for kids to come up with names for the iconic arena machines. One of the Zambonis will hit the ice at Karen Magnussen Community Recreation Centre, while the other will keep the sheet clean at the new Harry Jerome rec centre when it opens next year.

NVRC is hoping to get cool name suggestions befitting the innovative new ice scrapers.

“These aren’t just any Zambonis, they’re electric, meaning they’re fast, clean and totally green,” NVRC said in a release. “So we need creative names that are as awesome as they are.”

NVRC judges will pick the winners, with consideration given to entries with names that are “fun, unique, inspirational and inclusive,” according to the official contest rules. Entries deemed to contain an expression that is libelous, defamatory, profane, derogatory or obscene will be disqualified.

Winners will not only get to see their creative name plastered on the side of the Zamboni, they will also receive a one-month child Active Pass for NVRC facilities as well as five swim/skate passes to share with friends.

Who can enter: Kids age five to 12 from North Vancouver.

How to enter: Get your parent or guardian’s permission and then fill out an online entry form. Entries are limited to one per child.

Deadline: Sept. 28, 11:59 p.m.