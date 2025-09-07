Bikers roll up the Sea to Sky in first Squamish Ride For Dad

Photo: .

A small but mighty contingent of bikers came together on Sunday morning, Sept. 7, for Ride For Dad, a charity aimed at funding prostate cancer research and raising awareness about the disease.

This was the first time the ride—which rolled out of Squamish from the railyards and roared up the Sea to Sky Highway to Pemberton—took place in this region.

The local ride was organized by Derek Pickford, of Surerus Murphy Joint Venture (SMJV), a company working on the Eagle Mountain-Woodfibre LNG pipeline.

In all, about 15 motorcycle riders came out.

It was a smaller number than Pickford had hoped, but they packed a big punch.

With support from suppliers, contractors and vendors, a total of $106,000 was raised for the Okanagan Ride for Dad Chapter.

The two places in B.C. that offer comprehensive prostate cancer treatment options are Kelowna and Vancouver, Pickford notes.

The Okanagan chapter’s Bob Charron, who is a prostate cancer survivor himself, rode down to be a part of the Squamish ride and shared why it matters.

In Canada, 76 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every day and, on average, 14 men die of it each day, according to the Canadian Cancer Society's 2024 stats.

“I got checked annually, whether I wanted to or not, due to the type of work I was doing. And a year after I retired, I went in for my usual PSA blood test. And four days later, my GP gave me a call,” recalled Charron. “He says, ‘I need to see you,’ so I knew something was wrong and sure enough, all of a sudden, my numbers jumped.”

Charron lost his brother and his father to the disease, he said.

“That is why it's important to get checked regularly, especially if you have cancer in the family."

"$1.2 million has been raised in BC, and most of that has gone towards first, the [Brachytherapy], and now what they're looking at is to develop a vaccine. So when you're 14 or 15 years old—when you just hit puberty— you get this vaccine. What they're hoping is that'll prevent prostate cancer,” Charron said, his voice cracking with emotion.

Charron and Pickford committed to being back for the second annual Ride For Dad next year.

To donate or to find out more, go to the Ride for Dad website.