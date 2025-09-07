Smoke, 'unsettled' weather expected parts of British Columbia

Photo: Darryl Dyck A woman paddles a kayak on False Creek as smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. and the U.S. hangs in the air, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.

After a weekend of smoke-filled skies across much of British Columbia, conditions are expected to improve on Monday, with the BC Wildfire Service saying smoke should become more localized to areas near active fires.

The provincial situation report says Monday is expected to bring slightly cooler and "unsettled" weather in the central and southern Interior, where local downpours are possible.

Evacuation orders and alerts are in place across the Chilcotin region in central B.C. because of multiple fires burning out of control.

On Sunday the Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation order for 85 parcels and 42 structures in the Smokey Lake fire area, adding them to hundreds of other properties in the region that have been ordered evacuated since Friday.

Special air quality statements are in place across much of the province warning of the health risks from increased smoke levels.

On Sunday the Metro Vancouver region ended its air quality warning that had been in effect since Wednesday, saying southerly winds brought cleaner air into the region.

Heavy smoke led to a travel advisory being issued for parts of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, a key artery to and from B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

This is not the first time driving the highway was affected recently.

A semi-truck on fire closed the road on Friday, just hours after the road reopened following a two-day closure due to a wind-fuelled wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Services lists 140 active wildfires in the province including 50 that are considered out of control.