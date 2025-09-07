More evacuations due to 'aggressive' wildfire in Cariboo

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Smoky Lake fire burns on Friday.

More properties have been evacuated in B.C.'s Cariboo region Sunday as a large wildfire continues to burn aggressively.

The Cariboo Regional District announced Sunday afternoon that 85 properties with 42 structures along Highway 20 – about 200 kilometres west of Williams Lake – have now been placed under an evacuation order due to the Smokey Lake wildfire.

The 5,777-hectare fire is growing rapidly, after exhibiting “aggressive fire behaviour” Saturday night.

“We’re seeing Rank 3 to Rank 4 fire behaviour, meaning an organized surface flame with occasional candling,” the BCWS said in a Sunday update.

In addition to the new evacuation order, a number of properties were also placed under an evacuation alert, including the West Chilcotin Health Centre.

Further north along Highway 20, several evacuation orders remain in place for properties impacted by the 6,118-hectare Dusty Lake fire and the 10,642-hectare Beef Trail Creek fire.