Man charged with second-degree murder in Vancouver double homicide: police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police officer is pictured in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

A 54-year-old Vancouver man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault after two women were found dead in Vancouver on Friday.

The Vancouver Police say the B.C. Prosecution Service approved the charges against Viet Quy John Ly.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the city's Joyce-Collingwood neighbourhood on Friday afternoon and found a 50-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries inside an apartment building.

Later police say they found two female homicide victims in another building nearby.

Investigators say they believe the stabbing and the homicides are connected.

At the time police said that a suspect was found with non-life-threatening injuries at the scene of the homicides and was arrested.