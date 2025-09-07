Cooler temperatures, higher humidity help in Mine Creek fire fight

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Rank 2 fire behaviour on the northern flank of the Mine Creek wildfire Saturday.

Lower temperatures and higher humidities have led to a decrease in fire activity at the Mine Creek wildfire, and possible rain may help the situation further.

In a Sunday morning update, the BC Wildfire Service says temperatures near the Coquihalla Highway are forecast to only reach a high of 22 C Sunday, while minimum relative humidities will be 44%.

As a result, the large fire, currently estimated at 3,006 hectares, is displaying Rank 1 and 2 behaviour – a smouldering ground fire to a low vigour surface fire.

While rain is in the forecast for later in the day, possible thunderstorms could bring some unpredictability as well.

“Thunderstorms are a safety consideration for our crews as gusty, erratic winds can result in increased fire behaviour and heavy downpours, which can make highways and back roads wet and slippery,” the BCWS says.

Working to contain fire

Crews continue to directly attack the fire and mop up along the southwest flank of the fire, working up to 50 feet from the fire's edge. While the fire crossed the Coquihalla Highway last week, forcing the highway's closure for two days, it was reopened on Friday.

On the northern flank of the blaze, crews are clearing combustible vegetation to slow or prevent the spread of the fire.

“Crews are assisted by danger tree assessors and fallers who are conducting falling operations,” the BCWS says. “As this work progresses and fire behaviour allows, crews are looking for opportunities for direct attack.”

Containment lines are being set up along the northeast side of the fire, while heavy lift helicopters are bucketing the fire when visibility allows.

Structure protection has been set up on infrastructure in the area, like communication towers and recreational properties, but at least one small cabin has been lost. In a Facebook post Saturday, the Merritt Snowmobile Club said a cabin in the Mine Creek bowl area was destroyed by the fire.

"Although this cabin was not within the Merritt Snowmobile Club or Coquihalla Snowmobile Club tenures, it held special meaning for many locals who visited and cared for it over the years," the club said in its post.

There remains 46 firefighters assigned to the fire, along 15 structure protection personnel, eight helicopters and six piece of heavy equipment.