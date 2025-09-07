4.8 magnitude earthquake off Bella Bella, B.C., no damage expected

Photo: The Canadian Press
Pleasure crafts and fishing boats line the government dock in Bella Bella on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred nearly 200 kilometres off of Bella Bella in British Columbia.
The quake hit Sunday just after 8 a.m. but Earthquakes Canada says no damage has been reported and none is expected.
B.C. emergency officials say in a post online that there is no tsunami threat to the province.
Seismologists use a magnitude scale to express energy released after an earthquake.
Earthquakes Canada says magnitudes of less than 5.4 rarely cause damage.