4.8 magnitude earthquake off Bella Bella, B.C., no damage expected

Photo: The Canadian Press Pleasure crafts and fishing boats line the government dock in Bella Bella on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred nearly 200 kilometres off of Bella Bella in British Columbia.

The quake hit Sunday just after 8 a.m. but Earthquakes Canada says no damage has been reported and none is expected.

B.C. emergency officials say in a post online that there is no tsunami threat to the province.

Seismologists use a magnitude scale to express energy released after an earthquake.

Earthquakes Canada says magnitudes of less than 5.4 rarely cause damage.