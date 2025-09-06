Four arrested after police called to reported road rage incident in Fort St. John

Photo: Fort St. John RCMP Officers say a carbine rifle was seized near Fort St. John on August 31st.

Four people were arrested after the police say they seized cash, ammunition and drugs as a result of an alleged road-rage incident near Fort St. John last week.

According to a news release on September 5th, the detachment received reports of a man in a vehicle pointing a gun at another driver during an incident on Highway 97 and Baldonnel Road on Sunday, August 31st at 10:54 a.m.

A “high-risk takedown” ensued at 11:04 a.m as a result, officers said.

Constable Christiaan Dreyer, media relations officer with the Fort St John RCMP, said the incident “escalated rapidly” and there was “significant risk” to all in the area during that time.

Four individuals, all of whom were known to police, were taken into custody, with a warrant to search the vehicle after a carbine rifle was allegedly found in it.

Police also reportedly found a handgun, ammunition, cash and drugs during a search.

Both 35-year-old Travis Dion Sharyk and 40-year-old Jolene Christine Wilders are facing multiple charges, while two women, aged 32 and 37, were released on undertakings with future court dates.

Sharyk is charged with multiple firearm charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, occupying a vehicle knowing there was a restricted firearm in it, unsafe storage of a firearm, failure to comply with a probation order, possession of a weapon contrary to an order and possession of ammunition contrary to an order.

Police say he is in custody and is scheduled to be in court on September 9th.

Meanwhile, Wilders is charged with occupying a vehicle knowing there was a restricted firearm in it, unsafe storage of a firearm and failure to comply with a release order. After being held for court, she was released with a scheduled court date of September 29th.

