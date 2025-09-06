Wildfire firefighters frustrated with civilian drone interference

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A birddog aircraft was struck by a drone Tuesday night.

The potential for drones to assist in fighting wildfires is immense, but the potential to harm firefighting efforts and interfere with existing operations is also a real possibility.

This week it’s been reported that a BC Wildfire Service bird dog plane was struck by a civilian drone during operations to fight a raging wildfire in the Cariboo.

The drone was flying in restricted airspace.

During Squamish’s Dryden Creek wildfire in June, a drone flying too close to responders was also an issue.

“What we’re trying to tell people is if there’s a wildfire, you need to be 5 nautical miles (9.3 km) from the edge of the wildfire,” said Tim Stinson, general manager of Stinson Aerial Services.

Stinson is contracted by BC Wildfire to fly drones over the fires during the night and create infrared reports. His operation typically takes a two-man team who have gone through extensive training on the equipment and proper communication.

Having civilians in their airspace can be frustrating.

The penalty for flying a drone in restricted airspace during a wildfire includes a $100,000 fine or a year in jail.

“There’s a lot of moving pieces in the ground and in the air we might not all be aware of,” he said.

“But the drones we see at [drug stores] can do quite a bit and can go quite far without people realizing.”

If you see someone operating a drone near a wildfire, Stinson feels it's best to make a report to the RCMP.

“We’ve found that interfacing with the individual is not always the best way to go, so it’s easier to go straight to the RCMP to let them know somebody’s operating in restricted airspace.”