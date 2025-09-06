Police investigating after person shot to death in a cab in Langley

Photo: CTV News A man was fatally shot in a Langley neighbourhood Friday.

A man was fatally shot in a Langley neighbourhood Friday.

Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said in a press release, that on Sept. 5, at approximately 10:28 p.m. Langley RCMP responded reports of a shooting around 200 Street and 53 Avenue in Langley.

Frontline officers arrived quickly, located the victim and initiated lifesaving measures. Despite their efforts, the victim died at the scene.

“The investigation has since led police to the 20200 block of 53A Avenue. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has deployed,” Dhesi said.

“This investigation is in the early stages and police are attempting to identify the victim and ascertain if there are any connections to the BC gang conflict. At this point, it is too early to provide additional details about the victim and motive.”

The shooting occurred while the victim was inside a taxi and there are no other reports of injures.

IHIT is working with the Langley RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) and policing partners to advance the investigation.

Investigators continue to process the scene, collect evidence, conduct interviews and review CCTV footage.

IHIT is asking to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage or were in the area of 20200 block of 53A Avenue, Langley between 9 and 11 p.m. Sept. 5, to contact the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].