Estimated size of Mine Creek wildfire size reduced thanks to improved visibility, but blaze expected to keep growing

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The north flank of the Mine Creek wildfire on the morning of Sept. 4.

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has downgraded the size of the Mine Creek wildfire following more accurate tracking of the blaze, but the fire is still expected to keep growing.

The fire burning on either side of the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt is now listed as 3,390 hectares in size, down 710 hectares from its previous estimation of 4,100 ha.

BCWS fire information officer Emelie Peacock told Castanet the new size estimate is the most accurate track of the fire to date, noting previous estimations were hindered by smoky skies around the fire.

"We've had challenges with visibility," Peacock said. "Our aerial resources haven't been able to gain an accurate track of the fire, so this latest is the most accurate track we've been able to fly over the fire when visibility improved."

She said that could continue to change as the BCWS is constantly monitoring the size of the fire, which remains burning out of control.

An incident management team has now been assigned to the Mine Creek wildfire, and BCWS said smoky conditions around the fire today may increase humidity and temper the fire.

On the weather front, Peacock said they're expecting temperatures no greater than 28 C and 25 per cent humidity around the wildfire Saturday, but isolated thunderstorms in the forecast this afternoon could bring variable, erratic winds and strong wind gusts.

Peacock said crews have observed Rank 2 and pockets of Rank 3 fire behaviour — low to moderately vigorous surface fire —across all flanks of the blaze

She said crews fighting the fire continue to secure the Coquihalla Highway corridor, assisted by danger tree assessors and fallers, structure protection and aviation resources.

Crews are conducting a direct attack of the fire on the east side of the highway and working to establish control lines along the northern flank of the fire.

Seven aircraft are supporting the work of 41 ground crew firefighters when visibility permits, with heavy lift helicopters bucketing and helping secure the fire perimeter along the highway and the north and south flanks of the fire, according to the wildfire service.

Heavy equipment will be constructing control lines along the north and south flanks of the fire on the east side of the highway. Structure protection work has been conducted recreational properties, major infrastructure and communication towers along the highway, Peacock said.

Meanwhile, with the Coquihalla re-opening for traffic in both directions, the BCWS is asking the travelling public to maintain the flow of traffic, not stop and exercise extreme caution when traveling through the corridor.

“This is an active worksite and our crews are working parallel to, and potentially directly on, the highway as well as using the corridor to move between sections of the incident,” the wildfire service said on its website.

ORIGINAL: 8:20 a.m.

Fire crews are mopping up hotspots along the Coquihalla Highway Saturday morning, after the Mine Creek fire closed the highway for two days last week.

The large wildfire is burning an estimated area of 4,100 hectares, after it was first sparked by lightning on Monday.

The BC Wildfire Service says fire behaviour was reduced Friday due to an inversion and smoke lowering the temperatures in the area.

“This fire which was previously burning in steep, inaccessible terrain. With the fire burning in workable ground, BC Wildfire Service crews are establishing control lines along the northern flank of the fire,” the BCWS said in a Saturday morning update.

The fire service opted to let the fire burn in the steep terrain earlier in the week, before winds shifted and the fire made a run Wednesday afternoon, jumping the Coquihalla Highway and forcing its closure for two days.

The BCWS defended its decision, saying the safety of their crews is their top priority.

After the Coquihalla Highway was reopened Friday, crews continue to mop up near the highway.

“Aircraft are supporting the work of ground crews when visibility permits, with heavy lift helicopters bucketing and helping secure the fire perimeter along the Coquihalla Highway and the north and south flanks of the fire,” the BCWS says.

There are 23 BCWS personnel assigned to the fire, along with helicopters and structure protection crews.