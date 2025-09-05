Vancouver vessel owner fined $40K for illegal prawn fishing in glass sponge reef

Photo: Bruce Kirkby. Glass sponge reefs were once thought extinct, but some reefs exist in the waters off West Vancouver.

A fishing vessel owner whose crew was caught trapping prawns in a protected glass sponge reef area off West Vancouver has been fined $40,000 and banned from fishing for one day at the start of the 2026 prawn season.

Lien Bich Thi Dang, 66, was sentenced in North Vancouver Provincial Court on Sept. 3 after pleading guilty to two violations of Pacific Fisheries Regulations.

In May 2022, Department of Fisheries and Oceans officers received a report of a vessel dubbed the BC Spirit dropping prawn traps in a closed area with sensitive glass sponge reefs on the Howe Sound floor, the court heard.

An officer tracked down Dang, the vessel’s on-shore owner and fishing licence holder, and warned her about the closed areas. She followed up with DFO to say she told the ship’s crew to haul up their prawn traps and stay out of the closed area. Days later, DFO received another report of BC Spirit fishing floats within another closed area.

Officers on patrol boarded the vessel on June 1 and spoke with the captain. He expressed surprise and said he did not know about the glass sponge reef closures. Officers noted the closed areas were not marked on the BC Spirit’s GPS system.

An investigation into the co-ordinates in the ship’s log found the BC Spirit had been used for fishing in two separate glass sponge reef areas on seven separate days in May and June that year.

Records from their catch submitted to DFO showed the BC Spirit sold roughly $196,300 in prawns to a Richmond seafood processor in the 2022 season.

Given her role as the owner and licence holder, Dang’s moral culpability was “moderate,” federal Crown prosecutor Nick Elson submitted.

“It’s clear that whatever steps she took were not sufficient to make sure that it didn’t happen again,” he said. “Information about the closures was widely available, and it would have been easy and inexpensive make sure that the GPS on the vessel was up to date.”

There was no direct evidence submitted about damage done to the reefs where the BC Spirit was fishing, but Elson noted expert testimony from another case asserted a prawn trap landing on a glass sponge reef “virtually always cause harm.”

The reefs were thought to have gone extinct 200 million years ago but were rediscovered in spots along the Pacific coast in the 1980s. Despite their rarity, they offer some of the most biodiverse ecosystems in the Pacific, Elson said, and they filter billions of litres of seawater every day, trapping pollutants and sequestering as much carbon as old growth forests. But, as their name suggests, they are incredibly fragile.

“Because they are made entirely of glass, glass sponge reefs are particularly vulnerable and sensitive to damage from bottom contact fishing activities and anchoring. It has been estimated that broken reefs may take up to 200 years to recover,” he said.

Both the Crown and defence submitted fines of $40,000 and a one-day ban fishing on the first day of the 2026 prawn season would be fair. The prawn season only lasts about three weeks, and the first day is always the most lucrative, Elson noted.

“The case law is pretty clear that the fines need to be high enough that the vessel owners and employers won’t simply take the chance and consider it a cost of doing business,” he said.

Dang’s lawyer, Karen Mirksy, didn’t dispute the proposed fines and ban but she said her client’s moral culpability should be considered low.

“She did what she could to support the vessel’s compliance. Indeed, there was little to indicate that Ms. Dang herself was directly negligent in any way,” she said.

Dang came to Canada from Vietnam as a refugee in the 1980s. In 2013, her husband – who was the previous captain of the BC Spirit – died after suffering a stroke while aboard the vessel. Dang inherited the BC Spirit and continued the business as the onshore administrator, hiring an experienced captain and friend of her husband to fish. Despite limited means, she continues to support children, a grand child and her elderly in-laws,” Mirsky said.

“I can assure the court that the fine that is being jointly proposed will sting,” she said.

Although provincial court Judge Rose Raven said the $40,000 in fines and one-day fishing prohibition was at the “low end” of penalties available for Dang, they would be appropriate, given the circumstances.

Dang’s co-accused and the captain of the BC Spirit O Van Nguyen is due in court for sentencing later in September.