B.C. maintaining EV sales mandate amid federal pause

Photo: Chung Chow/BIV. Electric X-Series BMWs at a lot in Vancouver, B.C., March 26, 2025.

B.C.'s ministry of energy signalled the province does not have any immediate plans to halt its electric vehicle sales mandate after Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Friday the federal government would put a pause on its program for at least a year.

The long-term policy stick forces car manufacturers to increase the share EVs available to consumers. Before Friday, both mandates required 26 per cent of passenger vehicles sold by 2026 to be either electric or plug-in hybrids, a threshold that rises to 100 per cent by 2035. Automakers can be penalized $20,000 per vehicle for failing to meet that target.

The federal pause comes with a 60-day review of the program and Carney did not commit to fully repealing the mandate, as the larger car manufacturers have recommended.

Outside an electric vehicle expo in Vancouver, B.C. Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions Adrian Dix said his government was working with auto manufacturers and is open to moderating the targets. Dix refused to answer whether his government is considering a pause on the program. But he signalled B.C. would continue to back the adoption of electric vehicles through some form of mandate at a time others—including U.S. President Donald Trump—have moved to undermine policies on climate change.

“We have to make changes in those targets,” Dix said, later adding, "The question is: do we want to be with the direction of the whole world, or with Mr. Trump?"

Dix said B.C. would give an “indication of our direction shortly” on the EV mandates, and that it would reflect sales realities while maintaining realistic ambition. He also said the province is still pushing to align itself with the federal government under one EV sales mandate before B.C. moves to change its legislation.

“We need to make cars in this country, EVs in this country, more affordable for regular people,” said the minister.

Industry pushes B.C. to follow federal sales mandate pause

Ottawa's pause to its EV sales mandate was immediately hailed by industry groups, who had repeatedly called for their removal after both Canada and B.C. removed rebates that help consumers cover the cost of an electric car.

The federal government officially paused its up to $5,000 EV rebate program in January. And in May, B.C. paused its CleanBC Go Electric Vehicle Rebate Program, effectively halting up to $4,000 in rebates meant to help B.C. consumers purchase a new battery-powered car.

In the lead-up to B.C.’s decision, the province had repeatedly tightened access to its EV rebate program—limiting access to people making over $80,000 a year, reducing EV models eligible for the rebate and ending certain tax breaks.

U.S. tariffs further put pressure on the cost of a new EV.

The result has been a precipitous drop in B.C.’s new electric vehicle sales. By June 2025, sales plummeted to around 15 per cent of all new car sales, down from nearly 25 per cent in mid-2024, according to Qualey.

Across Canada, the numbers are even lower. In June new EV sales accounted for about eight per cent of the Canadian market, down from a high of 18 per cent last year when the government was offering the consumer rebates.

Blair Qualey, president and CEO New Car Dealers Association, said pressure had been building on car manufacturers at a time consumer demand was slipping.

“The stick has been the mandates and the penalties. And the carrots, all of them have gone away now,” he said. “Ottawa has made the right decision to take a step back. Now it’s time for British Columbia to follow suit.”

'Missed opportunity'

Proponents of the government rebates and sales mandates said Ottawa's move represents a backslide in their support for the budding industry.

Adam Thorn, director of the transportation program at the Pembina Institute, said pausing—rather than adjusting—the EV sales mandate “leans too heavily toward the concerns of the automotive industry, not the best interest of Canadians.”

Rick Smith, president of the Canadian Climate Institute, said in a statement the federal announcement represented a “missed opportunity” for Canada’s climate policy.

“More than four months after its election, and in the wake of a destructive summer of climate change-driven drought, wildfires and smoke affecting millions of Canadians, the federal government has provided limited information about its intentions on climate policy,” said Smith.

After the oil and gas industry, transportation is Canada’s second highest-emitting sector, accounting for 23 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions.

Clean Energy Canada policy and strategy director Joanna Kyriazis said the EV sales mandates—also known as Canada’s EV Availability Standard—was designed after the B.C. mandate to give consumers more affordable choices when buying an electric vehicle.

If the rebate or sales mandate policies are permanently weakened in Canada and B.C., they will inevitably impact affordability, she said.

“B.C. has been a leader on electric vehicles, in part because B.C. drivers have gotten the best access to new makes and models every time they're launched in Canada,” said Kyriazis. “If B.C. decides to over-correct and throw this policy out or significantly weaken it, then B.C.’ers are going to lose that access.”

That could mean fewer models in dealerships and potentially higher prices, she added.

A Polestar electric car showroom in Vancouver, B.C. Sales of new electric vehicles has declined in province over the last year. | Chung Chow, BIV

A new study released by Clean Energy Canada this week found that across Metro Vancouver and Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA), 59 per cent of people are inclined to buy an electric vehicle as their next car. That figure jumps to 71 per cent for those under 30.

However, a significant gap exists between awareness and action: while 63 per cent of people know EVs are cheaper over time, 73 per are unwilling to spend more than $40,000 upfront to purchase one, the poll found.

Evan Pivnik, the green think tank's clean energy program manager, said the move to pause both electric vehicle rebates and the federal sales mandates risks further pushing those consumers to delay their purchase of an EV.

It also raises bigger questions over the future of Canada’s wider approach to climate change.

“Is climate policy on the retreat in Canada or is it regrouping?” Pivnik questioned.

Automakers say they remain invested in EVs

Madison Marple, a spokesperson for Subaru Canada, said the automaker will wait to see what the federal review turns up before adjusting any of its production plans.

“At this point, no effective change would be made to our strategy, and we will be waiting to see what the federal government decides to do before we commit to anything,” said Marple.

Until now, Marple said the company’s data shows continued growth in the EV market, prompting the company to come out with three new electric models.

Shane Peevr, General Motors Canada’s vice-president of vehicles, sales and service, said the company welcomes the sales mandate pause and has always thought Canada’s targets were going to be “difficult to attain.”

“For us, having some consistent, predictable policy would be incredibly helpful, and having it be driven by the consumer, rather than have it be mandated,” he said from the driver seat at an electric vehicle expo in Vancouver.

GM sells 13 electric vehicle models in Canada, ranging from the Chevrolet Equinox to its line-up of pickup trucks.

Peevr acknowledged there’s “no doubt” the pause in rebates has already put many potential customers on the sidelines. Over the long-term, however, he remains positive and says GM has already rapidly gained market share in B.C.

“If anything, I think there's growth to be had,” he said. “More models are going to be introduced by more manufacturers. At the end of the day, consumers are buying EVs because they're incredible vehicles.”