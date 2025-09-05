B.C. trawlers snagged 28K salmon as bycatch for second consecutive season

Photo: Pacific Wild A trawler pulls a catch in off the west coast of Vancouver Island, B.C. The fishery's industry group says salmon bycatch has fallen after a federal cap was put in place.

B.C. groundfish trawl fleet caught more than 28,000 salmon as bycatch over a single fishing season, a majority of them chinook salmon that could have fed several endangered killer whales, a new federal report has found.

The 2023-24 numbers mirror the salmon caught as bycatch in the previous season—the first year Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) ran its enhanced monitoring program.

Previously, all salmon bycatch had to be released, and monitoring was based on less-accurate fisher logs or at-sea observer programs that were paused during the pandemic. The new retention program, which began in late 2022, was designed to improve the accuracy of catch estimates and identify the specific stocks being impacted.

The latest numbers represent a 712 per cent increase in salmon bycatch from 2008, the year DFO recorded its lowest total under its previous standard monitoring program, said Sydney Dixon, a marine specialist with Pacific Wild.

“To me, it is an indication that standard monitoring procedures may have seriously underestimated bycatch in previous years,” she said. “Under enhanced monitoring we’re seeing a lot more salmon being caught.”

Together, Dixon said the nearly 50,000 chinook salmon accidentally caught by groundfish trawlers over the last two seasons could have fed up to seven southern resident killer whales for a year.

The 74 whales that make up the endangered whale population face threats from acoustic and physical disturbances, environmental contaminants and reduced prey availability—namely chinook salmon, the species' preferred prey.

Cascading impacts

The bycatch numbers come as the federal government invests millions of dollars into salmon and killer whale conservation programs—often requiring coastal communities to face closures of their recreational, commercial and Indigenous salmon fisheries.

“They’re starving to death. We know that,” Dixon said. “Killing and wasting their primary food source is not in line with the intent of conservation.”

“And it’s undermining the sacrifices of coastal communities.”

In March 2025, Canada’s federal cabinet declined a recommendation from two ministers to issue an emergency order that would protect endangered southern resident killer whales off the coast of British Columbia.

Instead of using species at risk legislation, the government said it would take a “collaborative approach” to reduce threats to the whales.

A killer whale with salmon. | Lance Barrett-Lennard/NOAA/Ocean Wise/NMFS Permit 19091

When it comes to prey availability, Ottawa said it would adjust 2025 and 2026 fishing closures to increase seasonal protections in certain killer whale foraging areas. It would also introduce rolling fishing closures over both seasons for chinook salmon, the southern resident’s preferred prey.

Using genetic analysis and coded-wire tags, the latest DFO report found the majority of Chinook salmon caught as bycatch last fishing season were from a Fraser River management unit that includes salmon from key spawning grounds like the Chilliwack and Harrison Rivers.

The stocks are considered economically and culturally vital, and many are already classified as "at risk" by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC).

“Not only are they catching chinook salmon, they’re catching threatened chinook salmon,” said Dixon.

Feds to introduce bycatch cap on trawl fleet

After two years of enhanced monitoring, this year a new management plan will place a fleet-wide bycatch cap of 9,500 Chinook salmon, a drastic reduction from the 21,696 caught in the 12 months leading up to February 2024.

As an interim measure, a spatial closure was also implemented from November 2023 to February 2024 in key areas of the B.C. coast to reduce Chinook salmon bycatch. The report authors say the new measures should significantly reduce future bycatch numbers compared to the 2023-24 figures.

Zoe Anhert, executive manager of B.C.’s Deep Sea Trawlers Association, said she is already seeing positive results from the bycatch cap. Implemented during the 2024-25 season, she said the trawl fleet operated well within the limit.

“Importantly, we operate under a clear condition that if the bycatch cap is met, the entire fleet would face an immediate closure,” said the industry association head.

Anhert said all chinook salmon that are incidentally intercepted were surrendered to DFO dockside monitors. She added that the fishery is taking a “data-driven approach.” The fleet has also made gear modifications to reduce salmon bycatch, adapted its fishing practices to minimize risk, and shared real-time information fleet-wide on areas to avoid.

For this season, which runs until Feb. 20, 2026, Anhert said the fleet is again trending well within our bycatch limits.

Dixon said the DFO bycatch cap was “fair” but that the enhanced monitoring has only “scratched the surface” in showing how much bycatch is being caught by the groundfish trawl fishery. For that reason, she said heightened fisheries surveillance should be extended to other species like Pacific herring.

“Ultimately we’d like to see a shift away from indiscriminate fishing,” said Dixon.