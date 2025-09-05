Wildfires are complicating trips and there's some confusion

Photo: Skilled Truckers FILE-Highway 1 was closed due to a crash early Friday.

Travellers should head to DriveBC before they embark on a trip to the Lower Mainland.

Early Friday, two arterial routes to the province's biggest cities closed due to a wildfire and a crash and, worse yet, some of the more relied upon mapping systems may not be as accurate as one might hope.

Google Maps, for example, has Highway 1 listed as open, despite being closed for much of the day.

It also had Highway 3 open for travel, and on Friday morning Google's mapping system had that closed and routed people headed to the Lower Mainland from the Interior through Pemberton.

While the Coquihalla reopened mid day, it wasn't entirely smooth sailing.

Due to the proximity of the fire, drivers should be prepared for the Coquihalla Highway to be closed with minimal notice. Drivers are advised to not stop in the fire zone.

Intermittent lane closures can be expected as crews continue to assess and repair roadside damage, and visibility is reduced due to wildfire smoke and cellphone coverage in the area has also been affected by the fire, with no coverage on sections of the highway.

DriveBC will have the most updated routes online.