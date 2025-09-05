Coquihalla wildfire grows to 4,100 hectares, public is urged to exercise caution when travelling through

Photo: BCWS Mine Creek wildfire on Friday

UPDATE: 8:05 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service continues to battle the Mine Creek wildfire, located along the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt.

In a Friday evening update, BCWS said the fire is now estimated at 4,100 hectares and remains classified as Out of Control.

"This updated size estimate reflects over 24 hours of growth during yesterday's burning period and is due to improved visibility around the fire," they added.

"Crews remain on site, actioning the wildfire and setting up structure protection. They are being assisted by aerial resources."

BCWS said they are seeing a low-vigour surface fire with occasional candling and a slow to moderate rate of spread.

"Smoke from the fire and an inversion helped to settle fire behaviour observed on previous days."

The public is urged to exercise extreme caution when travelling through this area of the Coquihalla Highway, as BCWs said it is an active worksite, with crews working parallel to, or directly on, the highway, and may also be using the corridor to move between sections of the incident.

"The public is asked not to slow down or stop to take pictures, as this area remains within the perimeter of an active wildfire, and hazards may be present. Additionally, closures may occur at any time."

Highway 5 is closed further north of the wildfire on Friday evening, due to a vehicle fire.

An incident management team is responding to the fire, alongside 23 firefighters, helicopters and structure protection units.

Crews are establishing control lines along the northern flank of the fire and conducting mop up along the highway corridor.

Photo: BC Wildfire Service This BCWS photo shows fire activity on the north flank of the Mine Creek wildfire on Thursday morning. Officials said the blaze was too smoky on Thursday to map.

UPDATE: 12:39 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says crews worked overnight Thursday to protect structures from a wildfire burning out of control along the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt.

The Mine Creek fire has scorched more than 1,900 hectares north of the Coquihalla Summit Recreation Area since it was discovered on Monday, believed to have been caused by lightning.

"Crews remained onsite of this fire overnight conducting structure protection objectives,” BCWS said in an update on Friday.

"They were assisted by aerial resources until the visibility became too poor to continue flying.”

According to the BCWS, fire activity on the Mine Creek blaze is expected to pick up on Friday afternoon.

Officials hope to get an updated track on the fire on Friday. Smoky conditions Thursday made it impossible to map the area from the air.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:18 a.m.

Firefighters are still working to establish control lines around a wildfire burning out of control along the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt.

The Mine Creek fire was discovered on Monday, burning in steep terrain just north of the Coquihalla Summit Recreation Area between Merritt and Hope. It is believed to have been caused by lightning.

The blaze went on a run on Wednesday, fuelled by hot weather and dry, windy conditions, ballooning to an estimated 1,900 hectares and forcing the closure of the Coquihalla Highway.

There has been no update on the size of the fire since then, because it’s been too smoky for crews to get a good look from above.

“We did see growth on the fire yesterday and we’re expecting continued growth today, but the valley has filled in with smoke, so we weren’t able to obtain an updated track on the fire or an updated fire size to go along with that,” BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Taylor Stewart Shantz told Castanet on Friday morning.

"So you can expect to see growth on this fire, we just haven’t had a chance to collect those numbers yet.”

Watching for storm

According to a Friday morning update from BCWS, the Mine Creek fire is burning with more intensity at higher elevations, especially on the west flank.

“There is still the potential for fire behaviour to increase throughout the day,” the update reads.

There is a risk of lightning in the area today, and firefighters are being told the storm could pack winds that fan the flames.

"Crews continue to conduct indirect attack to establish control lines with a focus on infrastructure protection,” the update reads.

"Accessing to this fire has been challenging due to multiple bridges being washed out in the area from previous flooding."

An incident management team is scheduled to assume control of the fire on Saturday.

Highway still closed

Two evacuation orders and two evacuation alerts are in place due to the Mine Creek fire, which is burning in a remote area.

The two orders relate to a single property each — a gravel pit and the Coquihalla Lakes Lodge, a rustic resort near the Coquihalla Summit.

The remoteness of the blaze informed the initial response from firefighters. On Tuesday, BCWS officials chose to let the fire burn due to its size and location.

Stronger than forecast winds on Wednesday led to the explosion in size and prompted a full response.

As of Friday morning, 23 firefighters and multiple aircraft are working the wildfire, as well as structure protection personnel.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed between Merritt and Hope. Drivers are being told to detour on Highway 1, which was also closed due to a collision on Friday morning, and Highway 3.

For the latest on evacuation alerts and orders relating to the Mine Creek fire, click here.