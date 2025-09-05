Wildfire in Manning Park remains out of control

Photo: BC Wildfire The fire, which was spotted Aug.31, is burning northeast of Highway 3 in Manning Park on the southern slopes of Snass Mountain. It's an estimated 750 hectares in size.

A wildfire burning in Manning Park remains out of control and visible from Highway 3.

The fire, which was spotted Aug.31, is burning northeast of Highway 3 in Manning Park on the southern slopes of Snass Mountain. It's an estimated 750 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Service said the “fire has grown considerably in the past two days, mainly to the northeast and the west.”

“The fire is approximately [two kilometres] away from Highway 3 but does not pose a threat to the highway at this time. Growth has mainly been away from the highway,” BC Wildfire said.

BC Wildfire is offering a modified response to this fire, focusing "on minimizing damage to values while maximizing ecological benefits from the fire."

"Response efforts will focus on protecting infrastructure and other values rather than attempting to contain and extinguish the fire completely," BC Wildfire said.

"As a result, the fire will continue to be active and visible until weather conditions change."

Highway 3, between Hope and Princeton, is the remaining route open into the interior with both the Coquihalla and Highway 1 closed due to, respectively, a fire and a crash.