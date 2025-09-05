Highway 1 reopens in Fraser Canyon after crash

Photo: DriveBC Highway 1 north of Hope is now closed Friday morning, in addition to the Coquihalla.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

Highway 1 have now reopened through the Fraser Canyon after a major crash.

The highway is open to single-lane-alternating traffic south of Yale.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

UPDATE 9:50 a.m.

Police say that Highway 1 will remain closed just south of Yale for the balance of the day.

A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided head-on at around 6 a.m., prompting BC Highway Patrol to close the highway.

RCMP said the driver of the tractor-trailer is unhurt, but the driver of the pickup has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“We are making progress in this investigation, but we need more witnesses and dash camera video to get a complete picture of what happened,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol.

“It’s also critical that drivers are as patient as possible despite multiple highway closures in the area. We understand that major highway shutdowns cause major inconvenience, but we don’t want anyone else to get hurt.”

If you saw the events leading up to the collision in Yale, or you have dash-camera video, please call BC Highway Patrol – Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and quote file (1501) 2025-38115.

ORIGINAL 8:39 a.m.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions after a serious Friday morning crash between Hope and Yale.

There is no anticipated time for reopening and no detour in place, according to DriveBC.

The closure comes as a wildfire has forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway.

Meanwhile, flames from the Turnbull Creek fire is visible from Highway 3 in Manning Park. It's the other major route between the Lower Mainland and the Interior.

⛔️CLOSED #BCHwy1 - The highway is closed 2km south of #YaleBC due to a vehicle incident. Watch for crews on scene and en route. Assessment in progress. No detour in place. #HopeBC

?A reminder that #BCHwy5 is also closed between #HopeBC and #Merritt due to a wildfire. ⚠️Expect… — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 5, 2025