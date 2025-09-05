Evacuation orders extended for areas near pair of wildfires in B.C. Interior

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout- BC Wildfire Service Smoke from the Mine Creek wildfire burning between Hope and Merritt, B.C., is seen in this handout photo, on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.

Wildfires burning in the B.C. Interior have prompted local officials to issue a new set of evacuation orders.

The Ulkatcho First Nation and the Cariboo Regional District issued the orders for areas around Anahim Lake, Nimpo Lake and Charlotte Lake.

The orders tell evacuees to leave immediately and head east along Highway 20 to Williams Lake where they can register and get help at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The 93-square-kilometre Beef Trail Creek wildfire burning north of the highway already prompted an evacuation order earlier this week for an area north of Anahim Lake.

To the southeast, the Dusty Lake fire had grown to around 45 square kilometres as of Thursday night.

A travel advisory was still in effect for a section of Highway 20 from Anahim Lake west to Bella Coola due to limited visibility from wildfire smoke.

Most of B.C. is under a special air quality statement, with Environment Canada warning "numerous regions" are likely to be impacted by smoke over the next day or two.