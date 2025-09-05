Coquihalla reopens after lengthy closure due to semi fire south of Merritt

Photo: Ashlynne Riddoch Southbound Hwy 5 is closed near Merritt on Friday night due to a semi-truck fire.

UPDATE 9:45 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway has once again reopened on Friday after having to close down due to a semi truck fire.

DriveBC said the highway is open in both direction between Hope and Merritt.

A wildfire activity continues in the area, travellers are advised that they are not able to stop. Expect washroom and exit closures, limited cell service, and dense smoke.

UPDATE 8:25 p.m.

DriveBC said the southbound lane of the Coquihalla Highway remains closed on Friday evening, and the northbound is now open.

Highway 5 south is closed between Exit 286 and 256, at Coldwater Road for 29.6 km.

Travellers are told to expect major delays due to congestion.

UPDATE 6:25 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway's opening didn't last long on Friday, as a semi truck fire south of Merritt has closed down the roadway once again.

DriveBC reports that Highway 5 is closed between Exit 286 and 256 on Friday evening, at Coldwater Road for 29.6 km.

Travellers are advised to expect major delays due to congestion. Emergency crews are on sight.

DriveBC expects its next update to be at 8:30 p.m.

Photo: Ashlynne Riddoch Emergency crews arrive at Hwy 5 truck fire

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

While the Coquihalla Highway has reopened, it will not be smooth sailing.

The provincial government says the Mine Creek fire is still out of control, so the highway could close again with minimal notice.

“Intermittent lane closures can be expected as crews continue to assess and repair roadside damage, and visibility is reduced due to wildfire smoke,” said the province in a statement.

“Drivers should also be prepared for an increased risk of wildlife presence due to fire damage to wildlife-exclusion fencing on this section of highway.”

Drivers are being told to not stop in the fire zone. Cellphone coverage in the area has also been affected by the fire, with no coverage on sections of the highway.

With the evacuation order in place, the Britton Creek and Coquihalla Lakes washroom facilities are closed, as are the Juliet, Mine Creek and Falls Lake exits.

“The highway is being closely monitored, with ministry and maintenance-contractor staff on site to assess visibility and ensure the road remains safe for travel,” the statement said.

“Additional signage along the highway will warn drivers of reduced visibility and the increased risk of wildlife.”

Drivers should also turn on their headlights due to smoke.

UPDATE 12 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway was scheduled to reopen at noon Friday, though that comes with some conditions.

"Due to continued wildfire activity, no stopping is permitted between Hope and Merritt," DriveBC said in a statement.

The Mine Creek Wildfire caused the closure.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed Friday morning, due to the Mine Creek wildfire, burning out of control 44 kilometres northeast of Hope.

The next update, DriveBC said, is expected at 11:30 a.m.

The blaze went on a run on Wednesday, fuelled by hot weather and dry, windy conditions, ballooning to an estimated 1,900 hectares and forcing the closure of the Coquihalla Highway.

There has been no update on the size of the fire since then, because it’s been too smoky for crews to get a good look from above.

“We did see growth on the fire yesterday and we’re expecting continued growth today, but the valley has filled in with smoke, so we weren’t able to obtain an updated track on the fire or an updated fire size to go along with that,” BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Taylor Stewart Shantz told Castanet on Friday morning.

"So you can expect to see growth on this fire, we just haven’t had a chance to collect those numbers yet.”

Photo: BC Wildfire FILE- Mine Creek wildfire activity along north flank Sept. 4.

ORIGINAL 6:07 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed Friday morning, due to the Mine Creek wildfire, burning out of control 44 kilometres northeast of Hope.

Drive BC is reporting that there will be an update at around 10 a.m. Until then, Highway 1 and Highway 3 are still the alternate routes.

The Mine Creek wildfire, which stayed mapped at 1,900 hectares Friday morning, went on a run Wednesday afternoon across the Coquihalla Highway, fuelled by record high temperatures and windy, dry conditions. The highway was closed at about 4 p.m. that day.

Discovered on Monday, burning in steep conditions just north of the Coquihalla Summit Recreation Area, between Merritt and Hope, the fire is believed to have been cause by lightning.

An evacuation order has been issued by the Fraser Valley Regional District due to the Mine Creek wildfire for Coquihalla Lake Lodge, 35600 Coquihalla Lakes Road, Coquihalla Summit Snowmobile Club, and the Tulameen Forest Service Road.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has put dozens of properties in the Brookmere area on evacuation alert, and one property on evacuation order.

The Fraser Valley Regional District has also issued an evacuation alert in the Coquihalla Lakes area, covering part of the Coquihalla Summit Recreation Area.