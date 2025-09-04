Drone strikes birddog aircraft in restricted airspace in Cariboo region

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A birddog aircraft was struck by a drone Tuesday night.

A BC Wildfire Service plane was struck by a drone in B.C.'s Cariboo region earlier this week, damaging the aircraft.

The incident occurred on the evening of Sept. 2, when a birddog aircraft flying in the Cariboo Fire Centre was struck by a civilian drone, which was illegally flying in the restricted airspace.

The strike caused some damage to the plane's wing, fire information officer Amanda Graves said, grounding the plane for repairs.

“It was repaired and back in service by the following morning. There were no injuries,” Graves said.

She was unable to provide the exact location of where the incident occurred or what fire the plane was responding to. There are 19 "out-of-control" wildfires burning in the region.

Unauthorized drones, including microdrones weighing less than 250 grams, are banned within five nautical miles, or 9.3 kilometres, and 3,000 feet above active wildfires.

Anyone found flying drones in a restricted area can face fines up to $100,000 and/or up to a year in jail.

Graves said police are now investigating the incident, but she did not know if any suspects have been identified.

“Interference poses a significant risk to both responder safety and the public's safety and it really impacts our ability to respond,” Graves said.

A birddog aircraft leads and directs airtanker groups during missions. Air attack officers sit in the passenger seat of a birddog plane, observing the other aircraft and coordinating with the other pilots in the group.