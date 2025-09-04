Hot, hazy day melts more records across B.C., Canada

Photo: Kathy Michaels FILE- Hot day melts temperature records in B.C., including Kelowna.

Another hot day has melted temperature records across B.C., and Canada.

The mercury hit 40.8 C in Cache Creek on Wednesday breaking a Canadian record for September. The new heat record far surpasses the town's prior daily temperature record of 35 C set in 1988. A day earlier, Lytton matched the 40 C record that had previously been set in Manitoba.

Lytton cooled slightly, when the mercury reached 39.8 C, breaking a record of 38.7 C set in 1988.

In the Kootenays, Nelson saw mercury reach 39.8 C, breaking a record of 35.8 C set in 2017. In Trail, the new record is 36.9 C, breaking a record of 36 C set in 1998.

The Okanagan saw several temperature records dissipate under the heat. Kelowna set a new record of 35.9 C on Wednesday, breaking a record of 34.8 C in 1998. In Vernon, the new daily record is 35.6 C, surpassing a record of 34.2 C set in 1998.

Kamloops saw a new record of 36.9 C set, breaking a record of 34.5 C set in 1988, while Merritt saw a preliminary record of 38.7 C broke a record of 38.5 C set in 1988.

In addition to stifling heat, British Columbians are dealing with stifling air quality. Dozens of alerts have been issued as the air quality plunged.

During a press conference Wednesday, Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar said smoke is coming from a number of fires burning in B.C., along with fires in the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

There are currently 155 fires burning in the province, 12 of which started in the past 24 hours. As of Wednesday afternoon, 58 fires remain “out of control.” Parmar said more fire starts are expected over the coming days, with more lightning forecast to arrive on B.C.'s coast come Friday.

While Southern B.C. has seen some rain through July and August – keeping the fire season relatively subdued compared to some recent years – BC Wildfire Service director of provincial operations Cliff Chapman said the heat wave over the past week has quickly dried out forest fuels, making many areas extremely receptive to new fire starts.

REMAINING HEAT RECORDS