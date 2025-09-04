Union escalates B.C. public service job action, saying no improved offer in sight

Photo: The Canadian Press Members of the British Columbia General Employees' Union picket outside an ICBC driver licensing office, in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. The union representing thousands of British Columbia public service workers set up picket lines Tuesday at provincial government offices in Victoria, Surrey and Prince George as well as in front of the Royal BC Museum.

The union representing thousands of British Columbia public service workers says it is escalating job action in the dispute.

The BC General Employees' Union says pickets are being expanded today to include the Ministry of Finance office in downtown Vancouver.

It's the third day of job action by the union after a strike deadline expired on Tuesday morning.

The union is seeking improved wages and says there's no indication the provincial government's Public Service Agency is willing to get back to negotiations with an improved offer.

The BCGEU, which represents about 34,000 public service workers, says more than 2,600 members joined pickets in Victoria, Surrey and Prince George in the first phase of job action.

The government has said it wants to get back to talks but has not described what has been offered to the union, which says negotiations collapsed in July.