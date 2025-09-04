Coquihalla will remain closed overnight due to wildfire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Mine Creek wildfire has closed the Coquihalla

UPDATE 7:45 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway will remain closed overnight due to the Mine Creek wildfire

DriveBC reports its next update on the situation is due at 10 a.m. Friday.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt.

There is no indication when the road will reopen, according to DriveBC.

Drivers are being told to detour via the Trans Canada or Crowsnest Highways. Truck traffic is not allowed on Highway 8.

UPDATE 11:32 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed due to the Mine Creek wildfire, burning northeast of Hope.

The stretch between Merritt to six kilometres north of Hope was closed Wednesday due to wildfire activity near the highway.

Drive BC Is reporting that alternate routes via Highway 1 or Highway 3 are available.

The next update is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL 6:16 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed in both directions Thursday morning due to concerns about the Mine Creek Wildfire, burning out of control 44 km northeast of Hope.

Drive BC is reporting that there will be an update at around 10 a.m. Until then, Highway 1 and Highway 3 are the alternate routes.

The Mine Creek wildfire, which was mapped at 1,900 hectares Thursday morning, went on a run Wednesday afternoon across the Coquihalla Highway, fuelled by record high temperatures and windy, dry conditions. The highway was closed at about 4 p.m.

Discovered on Monday, burning in steep conditions just north of the Coquihalla Summit Recreation Area, between Merritt and Hope, the fire is believed to have been cause by lightning.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has put dozens of properties in the Brookmere area on evacuation alert, and one property on evacuation order.

The Fraser Valley Regional District has also issued an evacuation alert in the Coquihalla Lakes area, covering part of the Coquihalla Summit Recreation Area.