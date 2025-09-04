Evacuation orders issued for wildfire burning on Coquihalla

Photo: Ty Lim/Merritt Herald Dark smoke rises from the Mine Creek wildfire on Wednesday afternoon south of Merritt.

UPDATE 6:41 p.m.

An evacuation order has been issued by the Fraser Valley Regional District due to the Mine Creek wildfire.

An evacuation order has been issued for Coquihalla Lake Lodge, 35600 Coquihalla Lakes Road, Coquihalla Summit Snowmobile Club, and the Tulameen Forest Service Road.

Anyone currently in the area must evacuate immediately. The evacuation order will remain in effect until further notice.

Evacuees may use Highway 5 to travel south and leave the area.

UPDATE 5:55 p.m.

Wind this evening could fuel a wildfire burning along the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt.

In an update Thursday evening, the BC Wildfire Service says the Mine Creek wildfire is currently burning at rank two at the valley bottom.

At higher elevations the fire is burning at rank four, on a scale of six, meaning a “highly vigorous surface fire with torching, or passive crown fire.”

“Tonight, the area remains under hazy and smoky skies,” BCWS said.

“There is a risk of lightning in the area, along with increased wind which may influence fire behavior.”

Firefighters are carrying out indirect attacks on the blaze to establish control lines with a focus on infrastructure protection. The fire is still estimated at 1,900 hectares, a figure that is expected to grow.

A dedicated incident management team will take control of the fire on Thursday.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to the blaze.

UPDATE: 3:37 p.m.

Intensity is picking up on a wildfire burning along the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt.

The Mine Creek fire is burning near the Coquihalla Summit, between Merritt and Hope. It was sparked on Monday by lightning and it exploded in size on Wednesday, measuring an estimated 1,900 hectares when last measured overnight — and it’s grown since then.

“We do know that it is growing,” BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Taylor Stewart Shantz told Castanet.

“We are seeing rank 2, 3, maybe pockets of 4 fire behaviour this afternoon, but the activity is really just starting to pick up on this fire right now."

Stewart Shantz said a more fulsome update is expected sometime later in the day.

According to DriveBC, the Coquihalla Highway remains closed between Merritt and Hope due to the Mine Creek fire.

Drivers are being told to detour on Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon or on Highway 3 to the Okanagan.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 11:23 a.m.

Firefighters battling a fast-moving wildfire that has the Coquihalla Highway shut down south of Merritt are being told to expect intense conditions on Thursday, with hot and windy weather in the forecast.

BC Wildfire Service officials expect the 1,900-hectare Mine Creek wildfire to grow further on Thursday — a day after it ballooned in size, resulting in the closure of Highway 5.

Crews worked overnight to protect structures in the Coquihalla Lakes area while a night vision helicopter tracked the fire’s perimeter, BCWS said in an update on Thursday morning.

“We are expecting additional growth this morning and into the afternoon,” the update said. "We are expecting fire behaviour to increase throughout the day."

Record high temperatures and winds stronger than forecast are being blamed by BCWS for Wednesday’s eruption. Merritt recorded a high Wednesday slightly above 38 C.

"As of this morning, the Mine Creek fire is displaying rank 2 and 3 fire behaviour, meaning a moderately vigorous surface fire,” the update said.

"Temperatures are forecasted to rise with increased fire behaviour anticipated this afternoon."

BCWS said it has firefighters, aircraft and structural protection crews responding to the blaze, which was initially left unattended following its discovery on Monday.

"Accessing this fire has been challenging due to the terrain and multiple bridge washouts from previous flooding, priorities are securing Highway 5 and the protection of infrastructure in the area,” the BCWS update said.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed between Hope and Merritt.

Drivers are being told to detour on Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon or on Highway 3 to the Okanagan.

UPDATE: 7:52 a.m.

The Mine Creek wildfire ballooned in size overnight, and is now an estimated 1,900 hectares, BC Wildfire Service says.

The wildfire is currently burning Rank 5, meaning extremely vigorous surface fire or active crown fire, with spot fires occurring ahead of the fire.

It is currently threatening the Coquihalla Highway. At the recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service the Ministry of Transportation and Transit has closed down the road.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

Firefighters and a night vision helicopter worked overnight on a fast-moving blaze that has the Coquihalla Highway shut down south of Merritt.

The Mine Creek wildfire went on a run Wednesday afternoon across the Coquihalla Highway, fuelled by high temperatures and windy, dry conditions. The highway was closed at about 4 p.m.

The fire was discovered on Monday, burning in steep conditions just north of the Coquihalla Summit Recreation Area, between Merritt and Hope. It is believed to have been caused by lightning.

On Tuesday, BC Wildfire Service officials opted to let the Mine Creek fire burn. They told Castanet that decision was made because a number of roads in the area are washed out from flooding in 2021, making the area inaccessible for crews.

The fire more than doubled on Tuesday from 105 hectares to 275 hectares, and on Wednesday it ballooned again to an estimated 483 hectares — a measurement taken before the flames jumped the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews, chopper work all night

According to the latest update from BCWS, firefighters were on scene overnight.

"Crews will continue to action the fire overnight with the support of a helicopter,” the update said.

BCWS said firefighters, helicopters and structure protection personnel are responding to the Mine Creek blaze.

According to DriveBC, there is no estimated time of reopening for Highway 5.

Drivers are being told to detour on Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon or on Highway 3 to the Okanagan.

Order, alerts in place

The only property in the immediate area, a gravel pit, was ordered to evacuate on Wednesday night.

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for 84 properties in the community of Brookmere, all properties on Murray Lake and Maka-Murray forest service roads, and properties along the Coquihalla Highway south of the Larson Hill exit (Exit 250).

The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for part of Fraser Valley B. The alert is in effect for part of the Coquihalla Summit Recreation Area north to the boundary of the TNRD.

A state of local emergency has also been issued for TNRD Electoral Area N.

For the latest on evacuation orders and alerts relating to the Mine Creek wildfire, click here.