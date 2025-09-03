This former BC Ferries vessel could be yours for $90,000

Photo: Hans Ter Horst/Pacific Boat Brokers A former BC Ferries ferry, the Nimpkish (now known as the Midcoaster), is up for sale.

One of BC Ferries' long-serving ships is up for sale.

Now known as Midcoaster, the vessel was known as the MV Nimpkish while it was part of the Ministry of Transportation and BC Ferries. The little ferry, which only holds 95 passengers and 12 cars, operated along B.C.'s coast for decades.

Built in 1973 in Vancouver for the Ministry of Transportation (which operated some ocean ferries and still operates many freshwater ferries in B.C.), the Nimpkish was sold in 2020 by BC Ferries.

During its time in service of BC Ferries, it covered inter-island waters, including between Bella Coola and Port Hardy. In 2019, when temperatures dropped to -17.5 C near Bella Coola, the ferry went viral after spray started to freeze to its deck, creating unusual formations.

Now it's up for sale again, and selling for $90,000.

"The vessel could be used as a floating base for work, pleasure, a fishing lodge, or to barge heavy equipment," reads the listing on Pacific Boat Brokers.

