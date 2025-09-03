Coquihalla Highway remains closed after fire jumped highway

UPDATE: 9:45 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed due to the Mine Creek wildfire Wednesday evening, and it appears it may remain closed through the night.

The 483-hectare wildfire, discovered Monday, jumped the highway Wednesday afternoon, forcing the closure between Hope and Merritt.

The highway has remained closed and DriveBC says it doesn't expect to have an update on the closure until Thursday morning.

Drivers can detour around the closure using either Highway 1 or Highway 3.

ORIGINAL: 4:15 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to a growing wildfire that crews have been monitoring, rather than fighting, in recent days.

The 483-hectare Mine Creek wildfire was burning on a steep slope west of the Coquihalla, about 44 kilometres northeast of Hope. It was first discovered on Monday, but it quickly grew upslope away from the highway Tuesday.

Earlier Wednesday, the BC Wildfire Service said the fire was not threatening the highway.

BCWS said it was using a “modified response” on the fire, where crews allow the fire to burn to “minimize damage while maximizing ecological benefits from the fire.”

The fire, now, has jumped the highway, according to video sent to Castanet. BCWS said in a brief statement online they are now responding to the fire with resources.

There is no estimated time of reopening for the Coquihalla Highway, according to DriveBC.

Motorists are being told to expect delays while they detour around the fire using the Trans Canada or Crowsnest highways.

Updates on the status of the highway will be shared here when they are made available.