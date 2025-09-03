More fire starts and increasing smoky conditions expected across B.C.

With hot weather expected to persist throughout B.C. into the weekend, smoky conditions are expected to stick around as well.

During a press conference Wednesday, Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar said smoke is expected to be a “major factor” across parts of B.C. over the next 24 to 72 hours.

“We do expect more smoke to arrive in the Central and Southern Interior tonight or tomorrow, and reach Abbotsford and the Coast by Friday,” Parmar.

Parmar added the smoke is coming from a number of fires burning in B.C., along with fires in the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

There are currently 155 fires burning in the province, 12 of which started in the past 24 hours. As of Wednesday afternoon, 58 fires remain “out of control.” Parmar said more fire starts are expected over the coming days, with more lightning forecast to arrive on B.C.'s coast come Friday.

While Southern B.C. has seen some rain through July and August – keeping the fire season relatively subdued compared to some recent years – BC Wildfire Service director of provincial operations Cliff Chapman said the heat wave over the past week has quickly dried out forest fuels, making many areas extremely receptive to new fire starts.

“We're seeing that new starts are happening when lightning strikes and/or when there's activities on the landbase that can start a fire,” Chapman said. “So we are in more like August conditions, although we do still have the benefit of shorter days.”

Southern B.C. hasn't see any of the massive fires that have burned in previous summers. But with the recent jump in fire starts over the past week, along with certain wind patterns, fire smoke is now making its way to bigger cities in the Southern Interior and to the Lower Mainland.

“Many of our fires are staying in that 10 to 50 hectare range, we're having very good success with our staff and our aviation assets on those fires,” Chapman said.

“We do have a couple fires ... that have gone a little bit larger, crossing over into the 1,000 ha. mark, so some of the smoke that's blowing south is coming from those fires, in particular out in the western part of the Cariboo Fire Centre, out in the Chilcoton fire zone.”

While Dr. Sarah Henderson of the BC Centre for Disease Control said fire smoke is particularly difficult to forecast, people across the province should prepare for smoky conditions over the next 72 hours.