Vice-principal gets one-day suspension of teaching certificate for pushing a youth

Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW The Sooke School District office on Jacklin Road.

A vice-principal has agreed to a one-day suspension of his certificate of qualification after a provincial regulatory group found he aggressively pushed a youth at a Sooke School District school who was not authorized to be in the building.

The ruling by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation said that the school district made a report to the commissioner about Ryan Dubé on March 19, 2024, after an incident two months earlier.

The suspension will take place Sept. 19.

On Jan. 19, 2024, Dubé was asked by a colleague to remove the youth from the school, the ruling said.

Dubé went to the second-floor landing where another vice-principal was already dealing with the youth and walking them toward the stairs, at which point Dubé engaged with the youth “and initiated inappropriate physical contact,” the ruling said.

That included “aggressively pushing the youth from behind,” it said.

The youth was then escorted out of the school by both vice-principals “without further challenges,” the ruling said.

The school district gave Dubé a three-day unpaid suspension on March 15, 2024, and required him to take other steps, including completing the De-Escalating Hostility course offered by the Justice Institute of B.C. and reviewing the Professional Standards for B.C. Educators.

The ruling said the concern Dubé showed for student and staff safety was a mitigating factor in the case.