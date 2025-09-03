Vancouver Police investigating after man stabbed to death

Photo: The Canadian Press Vancouver Police are investigating an overnight homicide in East Vancouver.

Officers were called to a home near East 6th Avenue and Fraser Street just before 1 a.m. Sept. 3 for a man who had been stabbed.

Const. Tania Visintin said in a press release despite efforts of first responders to save his life, the 54-year-old victim died before he could be taken to hospital.

“No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. It is unknown at this time if the victim and suspect knew each other,” Visintin said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.