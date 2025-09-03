Bodies of two people found after three hikers go over waterfall near Kimberley

Photo: Castanet

Two people have been found dead and a third is presumed dead after a hiking mishap in the East Kootenay.

Kimberley RCMP said they were alerted by a GPS SOS that three hikers had gone over Meachan Creek Falls on Monday, September 1.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 68-year-old woman dead about halfway down the falls on Monday.

A further search located a 35-year-old woman Wednesday. She was also deceased. Work is underway to recover her body.

A 35-year-old man is still missing, but the RCMP said he is presumed drowned. The search for his remains continues.

Police said while the investigation is ongoing, none of the deaths are believed to be suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased,” said Cpl. Dean Kletzel, of Kimberley RCMP.

Meachan Creek Falls is located approximately 25 kilometres southwest of Kimberley.