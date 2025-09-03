BC Wildfire Service making progress attacking three wildfires burning between Clearwater and 100 Mile House

Photo: BCWS Aircraft continue to attack the Bowers lake wildfire in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

A trio of lightning-caused wildfires discovered in late August are still burning out of control between Clearwater and 100 Mile House.

The largest of the three is the 48-hectare Bowers Lake wildfire, followed by the 20-hectare Windy Creek wildfire and 14-hectare Cougar Lake wildfire.

All three are located in the Cariboo Fire Centre. None of the fires pose an imminent threat to infrastructure, according to a Sept. 3 update on the BC Wildfire Service’s website.

According to BCWS, aircraft remain active fighting the Bowers Lake and Cougar Lake fires.

A fuel guard, meanwhile, has been completed on the southern flank of the Cougar Lake wildfire, and ground crews have set up sprinklers to maintain humidity in green areas next to where the fire is burning. On Wednesday, BCWS crews are assessing the west flank and conducting danger tree assessments where needed.

On the Bowers Lake fire, BCWS said a small-scale hand ignition on the northwest corner and west flank of the fire has been completed, and heavy equipment was able to secure the south flank to the guard. Ground crews also established a 10 foot wetline on the east flank, which will be extended on Wednesday.

As for the Windy Creek wildfire, heavy equipment has constructed a fuel-free guard while ground crews continue to establish a 20 foot wetline. Personnel are conducting danger tree assessments where needed.