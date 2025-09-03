Five things to know about public service job action in British Columbia

Photo: The Canadian Press Members of the British Columbia General Employees' Union picket outside an ICBC driver licensing office, in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. The union representing thousands of British Columbia public service workers set up picket lines Tuesday at provincial government offices in Victoria, Surrey and Prince George as well as in front of the Royal BC Museum. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Job action affecting public service workers in British Columbia got underway this week, after a strike notice issued by the B.C. General Employees' Union expired on Tuesday.

Here are five things you need to know about the dispute.

WHAT'S BEHIND THE JOB ACTION?

The union says talks over a new contract broke down in July, after the expiry of the previous contract on March 31. It says it's seeking improved wages as staff battle an affordability crisis.

WHICH WORKERS AND SERVICES COULD BE AFFECTED?

The BCGEU says it has about 34,000 members in public service positions. They include wildland firefighters, administrative professionals, prison guards and court sheriffs, technical and scientific officers and workers in liquor and cannabis retail and distribution. The government has said essential services will not be affected.

WHAT ACTION IS BEING TAKEN?

About 2,000 workers joined picket lines on Tuesday at locations including government offices and the Royal BC Museum in Victoria. There were also pickets in Prince George and Surrey, where the job action caused disruptions at an ICBC facility.

WHAT IS BEING OFFERED AND WHAT DOES THE UNION WANT?

BCGEU President Paul Finch said last week that when talks broke off, the union had been seeking a 4 per cent wage increase in the first year of a new contract, then 4.25 per cent in the second year, plus a cost-of-living allowance. The government has not described the most recent offer to the union, but its negotiating framework is the so-called balanced measures mandate. Under this mandate, the government says union negotiators for hospital and other workers last week agreed to a 3.5 per cent increase over two years. The BCGEU says it is "very disappointed" about that deal.

WHAT IS THE STATE OF NEGOTIATIONS?

The government says there has been communication with the union to try to get it back to the negotiating table. But neither side says the talks are back on, and Finch says it's unacceptable for talks to resume without an improved wage offer.