Train cars leave the tracks in B.C.'s Kootenay region near Alberta's boundary

Federal investigators are looking into a train derailment in British Columbia's Kootenay region near the Alberta boundary.

The Transportation Safety Board says in a statement that a team is being deployed to the site near Elko, B.C., where investigators will gather information and begin to assess what caused the derailment.

A spokesman with rail operator Canadian Pacific Kansas City has confirmed the derailment at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, where multiple cars left the tracks.

CPKC says the 12 cars involved were empty and no one was injured as a result of the derailment.

It says its crews responded to clean up the site last night, and the rail line has since reopened.

Elko is located about 330 kilometres southwest of Calgary.