Evacuation order issued for single property, BCWS to tackle Mine Creek wildfire overnight

UPDATE: 9:05 p.m.

A 483-hectare wildfire burning south of Merritt along the Coquihalla Highway has forced evacuation alerts to be issued for a number of properties near the blaze, and a single property is being ordered to evacuate.

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for 84 properties in the community of Brookmere, all properties on Murray Lake and Maka-Murray forest service roads, and properties along the Coquihalla Highway south of the Larson Hill exit (Exit 250).

The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for part of Fraser Valley B. The alert is in effect for part of the Coquihalla Summit Recreation Area north to the boundary of the TNRD.

“You are not required to evacuate at this time but you must be prepared to evacuate on short notice,” the alert reads.

“Failure to do so may result in you or your family not having the supplies you require.”

The FVRD said the alert will remain in effect until conditions change.

The TNRD has also issued an evacuation order for a single addressed property and a local state of emergency for Electoral Area N (Beautiful Nicola Valley – South).

UPDATE: 8:39 p.m.

A single property is being ordered to evacuate due to a wildfire burning south of Merritt along the Coquihalla Highway, which BC Wildfire Service crews will continue to action overnight.

The Coquihalla Highway closed around 4 p.m. Wednesday due to the Mine Creek wildfire that is burning between Hope and Merritt.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order for one addressed property on Juliet Drive just after 8 p.m. A state of local emergency has also been issued for Electoral Area N (Beautiful Nicola Valley – South).

The wildfire is currently burning at Rank 5, meaning an extremely vigorous surface fire or active crown fire, and is sending clouds of dark grey smoke into the sky that are visible from Kamloops.

BC Wildfire information officer Taylor Stewart Shantz said a unit crew and structure protection are on site and being supported by helicopters, and an initial attack crew is currently en route.

“The crew will continue to work into the evening until they max out on hours, at which point they will go to reset and then additional resources will be there in the morning,” she said.

“The night vision helicopter will be assigned to the area overnight.”

The fire was initially discovered on Sept. 1 and the BC Wildfire Service said it was using a “modified response” on the fire, where crews allow the fire to burn to “minimize damage while maximizing ecological benefits from the fire,” but has since begun to action the blaze.

“Because it was a lightning fire that started high in the alpine in a location where we couldn't access it, so there was washouts from the 2021 floods, no bridge, so we couldn’t get equipment and crews in via road,” Stewart Shantz said.

“It wasn't safe to get crews into that higher alpine without the access and egress routes that the roads provide.”

She said the fire was burning upslope and into a previously burned area, but hot temperatures and a change in wind direction and speed on Wednesday increased fire behaviour and began to push it towards the highway.

“So we started to see that really vigorous crown fire was spotting ahead, at which point it jumped the highway,” Stewart Shantz said.

“Now that it is ensuring where we can operate, we have sent in crews and aerial resources and structure protection units.”

BC Hydro is also reporting a power outage affecting less than 50 customers stretching along the Coquihalla corridor.

UPDATE: 7:38 p.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response to a 483-hectare wildfire that has closed the Coquihalla Highway.

"The TNRD is in contact with the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) and other external agencies, and more information will be forthcoming," the TNRD said in a social media post.

The highway was closed at about 4 p.m. Wednesday due to the Mine Creek wildfire that is burning between Hope and Merritt. There is no estimated time of reopening.

BC Hydro is also reporting a power outage affecting less than 50 customers stretching along the Coquihalla corridor. The outage was affecting more than 200 customers in the area earlier Wednesday night.

BCWS said firefighting personnel, five helicopters and structure protection personnel have been dispatched to the Mine Creek fire.

Prior to Wednesday afternoon, however, no wildland firefighters were sent to suppress the blaze, although the fire was being monitored by aircraft.

UPDATE: 5:26 p.m.

A wildfire burning south of Merritt has increased in intensity through the heat of the day, and video shared with Castanet shows the flames have now jumped the Coquihalla Highway.

The video shows the Mine Creek fire burning on both sides of Highway 5, sending clouds of dark grey smoke into the sky and across the road.

The Coquihalla Highway was closed at about 4 p.m. Wednesday due to the wildfire. There is no estimated time of reopening.

In an update to its website, the BC Wildfire Service said the Mine Creek wildfire, which was initially discovered on Sept. 1, is showing “extremely vigorous” behaviour with spot fires being sparked ahead of the wildfire front.

“The fire is currently threatening the Coquihalla Highway,” the update said.

“At the recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit has closed down the highway at this time.”

BC Hydro is also reporting a power outage stretching along the Coquihalla corridor. The outage, which was reported just before 5 p.m., is affecting more than 200 customers in the area.

Crews now on scene

BCWS said firefighting personnel, five helicopters and structure protection personnel have been dispatched to the Mine Creek fire.

Prior to Wednesday afternoon, however, no wildland firefighters were sent to suppress the blaze, although the fire was being monitored by aircraft.

Earlier on Wednesday, BCWS said the wildfire, which had been described as a moderately vigorous surface fire, was being slowed as it moved into an area that had been previously burned.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to BCWS for more details about the wildfire. This story will be updated as more information is available.

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

Fire crews are keeping an eye on the fire burning near the Coquihalla Highway, which has grown to an estimated 483 hectares.

The Mine Creek wildfire is burning in steep terrain west of the Coquihalla, about 44 kilometres northeast of Hope. It was first discovered on Monday, but it's quickly grown upslope away from the highway.

While the fire was initially burning at Rank 3 and 4, it's moving into a previously burned area, decreasing fire behaviour.

Despite the rapid growth of the fire, the BC Wildfire Service says it's using a “modified response” on the fire, where crews allow the fire to burn to “minimize damage while maximizing ecological benefits from the fire.”

“Lightning-caused wildfires often start at high elevation in areas that crews and resources are unable to work on directly and where there is no immediate threat to values. This incident is currently challenging our ability to safely deploy wildfire crews,” the BCWS says.

“There is no road access to the incident, and the steep slopes and rocky terrain also pose a threat to access and egress routes.”

The fire is currently being monitored by multiple helicopter flights daily, along with night-vision helicopter flights after dark, to assess its growth.

If the fire moves into terrain that is more easily accessible, the BCWS says it's “response will adapt accordingly.”

ORIGINAL: 9 a.m.

The Mine Creek wildfire burning near the Coquihalla Summit has grown to 420 hectares, though it's being slowed by the remnants of a previous disaster.

BC Wildfire information officer Taylor Stewart Shantz said the fire is moving upslope and into the previously burned area of the July Creek wildfire.

That path is "decreasing fire behaviour," though smoke and flames remain highly visible from the Coquihalla Highway. The fire was burning at Rank 4 on Tuesday, and Wednesday morning it was listed as Rank 3 — a moderately vigorous surface fire.

Stewart Shantz said, while the fire is being watched closely, it's moving into terrain where it can't be battled back.

“The fires and floods of 2021 knocked out bridges, and we can't access it via the roads," she said.

She said the fire is not threatening any structures, roads, or utilities at this time.

The Mine Creek fire was discovered Monday, believed to have been sparked by lightning.