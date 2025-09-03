274027
Heat sears B.C., toppling temperature records again

A dozen B.C. temperature records melted Tuesday under intense, late summer heat.

The hottest among the record-setting towns and cities was, again, Lytton. On Tuesday it saw mercury rise to 40 C, narrowly surpassing a 2022 record of 39.6 C set in 2022. This, according to the Weather Network, was an all-time September record for B.C..

Hot on its heels, Cache Creek was 39.3 C Tuesday, breaking a record of 37.5 C set in 2022. Next, Princeton reached 38.8 C, breaking record of 36.5 set in 1988.

Okanagan residents saw two records tumble Tuesday when in Kelowna, heat reached 37.1 C, breaking a record of 36.2 C set in 2017. In Vernon, it was 36.2 C, breaking a record of 34.8 C set in 2017.

Late summer heat is expected to linger throughout the week, despite Sept. 1 marking the start of meteorological autumn.

"There's a very strong ridge that's becoming established over B.C., particularly over the B.C. interior right now," Environment Canada meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron said Monday.

The ridge is likely to stay in place until at least mid-week, bringing what Bergeron called “exceptional late-season heat”.

“Typically, back-to-school conditions would not be quite that warm, so that could be a challenge,” he said.

Environment Canada is predicting slightly cooler weather by the weekend, with highs easing into the high 20s.

REMAINING TEMPERATURE RECORDS

  • CLEARWATER set record of 36.6 C, breaking record of 34.6 C set in 2022
  • CLINTON set record of 34.3 C, breaking record of 31 C set in 1988
  • LILLOOET set record of 36.5 C, breaking record of 36.1 C set in 1934
  • MACKENZIE set record of 29 C breaking record of 28 C set in 2022
  • SMITHERS set record of 30.8 C breaking record of 30.6 C set in 1974
  • TATLAYOKO LAKE set record of 32.8 C breaking of 31 C set in 1988
  • WHISTLER set record of 34.9 C breaking record of 33.4 C set in 1988

