Malahat man sentenced to 10 years for firearms, drug offences

Photo: .TIMES COLONIST FILES Jesse Draves received a 10-year sentence for firearms and drug-trafficking offences.

A Malahat-area man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to eight charges related to the possession of firearms and possessing illicit substances for the purpose of trafficking.

Jesse Cameron Draves pleaded guilty in April to possessing a loaded restricted firearm, a prohibited firearm and a high-capacity magazine without a licence, and possessing fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, GHB and MDMA for the purpose of trafficking, according to a B.C. Supreme Court decision released recently.

The weapons and substances were discovered during police searches of Draves’ home in the Malahat area and storage lockers in Victoria and Langford.

The search warrants followed 11 days of surveillance on Draves during which West Shore RCMP officers observed him making exchanges that appeared to be consistent with drug trafficking.

Crown prosecutors and Draves’ defence lawyer put forward a joint submission on sentencing, recommending a total of 10 years.

Crown also called for a lifetime firearms ban, because it was Draves’ second conviction for a drug-related offence, and for a forfeiture order for drugs, firearms, ammunition, cash and drug-trafficking paraphernalia related to the offences. Both were granted.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Karrie Wolfe noted the Supreme Court of Canada has described trafficking in fentanyl as a “source of unspeakable harm” that warrants a sentence reflecting its severity.

Draves, who was 28 at the time of his sentencing last month, is personally familiar with the negative impacts of fentanyl trafficking, having lost his partner to an overdose in 2024 while he was in pre-sentence custody for the drug and firearms offences, Wolfe said.

Draves told a community corrections member who prepared a pre-sentence report that he had a difficult childhood and was surrendered into government care when he was 10 because his mother was unable to cope with his angry outbursts at home and at school.

He attributed his anger to the death of his father when Draves was eight years old and his resulting feelings of isolation and rejection.

He moved through 15 foster homes between the ages of 10 and 19 before aging out of care, and he said the lack of stability in his adolescence exacerbated his anger.

He began using various substances in his teen years, becoming addicted to methamphetamine at 19 when he was homeless.

Draves admitted he became involved in the drug trade because of the stability and the income it provided him.

Wolfe said Draves acknowledged the seriousness of his crimes, accepts responsibility and has emphasized that he wants to move forward.

With credit for time served before his sentencing, Draves will serve seven years and eight months in custody.