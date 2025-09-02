Fire continues to grow as crews remain absent from blaze burning alongside Coquihalla Highway

Photo: Will Gaines The Mine Creek wildfire, as seen from the Coquihalla Highway on Monday evening.

UPDATE: 6:12 p.m.

A wildfire no one is fighting south of Merritt has now grown to 275 hectares in size.

The lightning-sparked wildfire is burning in the Mine Creek area near the Coquihalla Summit.

The BC Wildfire Service has been monitoring the fire, which is burning in steep terrain with access washed out from flooding in 2021, and has grown 70 hectares since this morning at last measure.

According to an online update from BCWS, the fire remains burning at Rank 4, meaning a highly vigorous surface fire with torching, or passive crown fire.

While the fire is highly visible from the Coquihalla Highway, the fire is currently burning upslope and is not threatening any structures, roads or utilities at this time, the BCWS said.

UPDATE: 12:54 p.m.

No one is fighting a 105-hectare wildfire burning south of Merritt alongside the Coquihalla Highway, in an area hit hard by flooding following an atmospheric river in 2021.

A plane is patrolling the Mine Creek wildfire to track its size, but BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Taylor Stewart Shantz said the blaze isn’t burning near any structures or infrastructure.

“There are currently no aircraft or personnel on it,” she said.

The lightning-sparked wildfire is burning near the Coquihalla Summit in steep terrain where roads are still washed out from historic flooding in 2021 — meaning BCWS is only monitoring for now.

“The fires and floods of 2021 knocked out bridges, and we can't access it via the roads," Stewart-Shantz said.

"Also the terrain is quite steep and not safe for crews to be working at this point, so we're continuing to monitor it and if it does move into an area where we can take some action, then that will be assessed at that time."

Stewart Shantz said aircraft wouldn’t be very effective without co-ordinated ground support, but that calculation could change if the fire moves into an area where structures are threatened.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:59 a.m.

There is no word yet on Tuesday from the BC Wildfire Service on any overnight growth on a blaze burning along the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope.

The Mine Creek wildfire was discovered on Monday. It was estimated at 105 hectares in size on Monday evening, burning just north of the Coquihalla Summit Recreation Area.

A BCWS information officer told Castanet an update is expected by Tuesday afternoon.

DriveBC is not listing any wildfire related closures in the area.

"The fire is burning at Rank 4, meaning highly vigorous surface fire with torching, or passive crown fire,” BCWS said in an update on Monday evening.

"While this incident is highly visible from the Coquihalla Highway, the fire is currently burning upslope and it is not threatening any structures, roads or utilities at this time."

The blaze is believed to have been sparked by lightning.

This story will be updated when new information is known.