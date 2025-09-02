Picket lines expected in some BC cities as unions begin job action

Photo: Adrian Lam/Times Colonist Alexa A, who didn’t want to give her full last name, writes a sign at the BCGEU booth, during Victoria Labour Council’s Labour Day Picnic.

Some public sector workers will begin walking picket lines Tuesday morning after their unions issued 72-hour notice of a strike last week.

Members of the British Columbia General Employees’ Union and the Professional Employees Association will begin job action Tuesday, the unions said.

A BCGEU media release does not specify which of its members will be striking, but says there will be picket lines in Victoria, Prince George and Surrey.

The Professional Employees Association also plans to set up picket lines in downtown Victoria on Tuesday.

“Our plan is to put up picket lines [Tuesday] on multiple locations throughout the province,” said the union’s executive director, Melissa Moroz. She said limited job action from PEA will begin as early as 7 a.m.

Moroz said her union is standing in solidarity with the BCGEU.

BCGEU president Paul Finch will join striking workers on a picket line outside the Jack Davis government office building on Blanshard Street in Victoria on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the BCGEU reached by phone on Sunday said the union would not release any more details on who would be going on strike, but confirmed more details would be made public on Tuesday.

Asked last week how the public might react to potential job action on the day school resumes, Finch said he was confident the public would “remain on side.”

“If you see a picket line, do not cross that picket line,” he said.

The BCGEU has about 34,000 members in fields including social services, health care, education, government liquor stores, prisons, courts and public administration.

The union has said a strike vote was called after a breakdown in negotiations between the union and the agency in July, and Finch told a news conference Friday that 92.7 per cent of members voted in support of job action “if necessary.” The union said more than 86 per cent of eligible members voted.

The union is seeking a 4.00 per cent general wage increase in the first year and either a 4.25 per cent increase or a cost-of-living adjustment in the second year.

Acting deputy premier Mike Farnworth said Friday that “agreements are made at the negotiating table,” but declined to describe the last offer to the union.

The PEA strike notice covers about 1,800 workers. Members voted 82 per cent in favour of a strike, with 82 per cent of members casting a ballot.

BCGEU members were handing out “ready to strike” pins at their booth at the Labour Day picnic in Esquimalt. The annual event is put on by the Victoria Labour Council.

Moroz said the PEA, which has only gone on strike once in its 50-year history, doesn’t take job action lightly.

Tuesday’s job action will not be a full strike, but Moroz said the union won’t shy away from taking further steps if the province doesn’t come back to bargaining with a “reasonable offer” on the table.

Contract talks between PEA and the government broke down in August.

PEA, which represents public-sector engineers, scientists, foresters and psychologists, said it could not come to an agreement over issues such as wages and guidelines against contracting work to outside parties.

Moroz said the critical work that union members do to maintain highways and workplace safety, and support vulnerable youth should not be contracted out “at triple the price.”

“If you’re talking about fiscal responsibility and the government wants to save money, investing in your own people is the way to do that,” she said. “Putting fair wages on the table is good for everyone.”

Esquimalt-Colwood MLA Darlene Rotchford, who spoke at Tuesday’s event, told the Times Colonist that the province is here to support workers.

“The best place that we can make gains, and they can make gains, is back at the bargaining table,” she said in an interview.

The province did not meet with either of the unions over the weekend.

— With a file from The Canadian Press