Conservation officers investigate elk shooting in Squamish Valley

Photo: Jennifer Thuncher. An elk was shot and its antlers removed near a provincial campground in the Squamish Valley this long weekend.

The Conservation Officer Service is asking anyone with information about an elk that was shot and its antlers sawn off in the Squamish Valley this weekend to get in touch.

The COS says that on the afternoon of Aug. 30, conservation officers were alerted to a dead bull—adult male—elk in the Squamish Valley near the Ashlu River.

Officers went to the scene a short time later and saw that the elk's antlers had been removed with a saw, according to a post on the agency’s social media.

The elk appeared to have been shot.

The area where this happened is near a provincial recreation site and several other popular camping areas.

The COS is investigating and wants anyone who may have witnessed anything related to this incident to call the RAPP line, which is available 24/7, at 1-877-952-7277.

The assumption is that the elk was shot between 10 p.m. on Aug. 29 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 30.