Highway 3 near Manning Park reopens in both directions

Photo: DriveBC/Google Maps Watch for single lane traffic near Manning Park.

UPDATE: 5:20 p.m.

Highway 3 near Manning Park has been cleared as of Monday evening, following a several hour closure.

In the late afternoon, DriveBC said the highways three kilometres south of Placer Mountain Forest Service Road had opened back up to traffic.

All lanes are now operating as normal.

ORIGINAL 9:33 a.m.

Drivers on Highway 3 near Manning Park should expect delays this morning.

There is a vehicle incident on the highway impacting westbound traffic between the Placer Mountain Forest Service Road and Manning Park.

DriveBC advises that the highway is operating as single-lane, alternating traffic.

Emergency vehicles and flaggers are on scene.

Another update is expected at noon.