Rate of toxic drug deaths in B.C. rises after 6 month decline 

Photo: Brendan Kergin Preliminary reporting released by the BC Coroners Service (BCCS) finds that 165 people died from unregulated toxic drugs in April 2025.

The number of unregulated toxic drug deaths per capita in B.C. rose in April after six months of declines.

The latest statistics from the BC Coroners Service show that 165 people died in April. That equates to 5.5 deaths per day. The vast majority of those killed by toxic drugs so far this year have been between the ages of 30 and 59 (68%) and 77% were male.

In the Central Okanagan, the number of deaths per 100,000 people rose to 49.7 after falling last year to 41.3 from 47.8 in 2023.

Kamloops, on the other hand, has seen a significant decrease in deaths per 100,000 population. It’s down to 34.0 compared to 67.5 in 2024 and 68.2 in 2023. Penticton’s rate was also only about half of last year (25.1) while Vernon dropped from 56.9 to 40.9.

Across Interior Health, unregulated drug deaths are still trending below last year. BCCS reports 106 deaths as of the end of April in the region. Last year’s total was 399 deaths.

By health authority, the highest death rates were in Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health authorities (185 and 155 deaths, respectively) making up 57% of all such deaths during 2025.

Fentanyl and its analogues continue to be the number one killer. Test results showed fentanyl in the systems of 68% of victims, followed by methamphetamine (51%) and cocaine (48%).

Other key findings so far in 2025:

the cities experiencing the highest number of unregulated drug deaths so far in 2025 are Vancouver, Surrey and Greater Victoria;

the highest rates of deaths reported were in Northern Health (46 deaths per 100,000 individuals) and Interior Health (35 per 100,000 individuals);

47% of deaths reported occurred in a private residence, compared with 21% outdoors; and

smoking continues to be the primary mode of consumption of unregulated toxic drugs, with 64% of investigations indicating the decedent smoked their substances.

The full BCCS report can be found here.