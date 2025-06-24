Tailgating widespread on B.C. roads, survey says

Photo: pxhere Most drivers in B.C. admit to tailgating.

Anyone who spends time behind the wheel on B.C. roads probably wouldn’t be surprised, but the vast majority of drivers say they are guilty of tailgating on occasion.

A new ICBC survey conducted by Ipsos found 77% of B.C. drivers admit to following too closely, but when the roles are reversed, 86% say being tailgated makes them feel frustrated, scared, angry or even intimidated.

“It’s a classic case of ‘do as I say, not as I drive’, proving that when it comes to the road, we’re not always as patient as we like to think,” said an ICBC news release.

When asked why they tailgate, half (50%) said it's because the driver ahead is travelling below the speed limit, going too slow, while 30% blame slower drivers in the fast lane. Meanwhile, 17% admitted they tailgate to block others from cutting in, and 16% simply said they’re in a rush to get where they’re going.

Drivers report tailgating happens in both cities (84%) and highways (82%). Three out of four drivers (75%) experience tailgating in the fast or HOV lanes, where speed is already expected. 73% say they're tailgated in construction zones, and 69% report it even happens in playground and school zones.

“Every time you get behind the wheel, you're sharing the road, and how you drive affects everyone around you,” said Kathleen Nadalin, ICBC’s road safety program manager.

“Tailgating isn’t just aggressive, it’s dangerous. It cuts your reaction time, increases your risk of a crash, and puts pressure on the driver ahead. A safe following distance isn’t just a courtesy, it’s a critical part of keeping everyone safe. Remember, the only place tailgating is fun is at a football game, not on the road.”

When faced with a tailgater, B.C. drivers take a variety of approaches — some defensive, others more reactive. According to the survey, 41% choose to move to another lane when it’s safe to do so, while 28% try to ignore the behaviour and maintain the posted speed limit.

Others take different tactics. 11% pull over to let the vehicle pass, 9% deliberately slow down to send a message, and 7% admit to speeding up to create space.

Rear-end crashes remain one of most common type of collisions reported to ICBC, with tailgating often being a contributing factor. More than 57,000 rear-end collisions were reported to ICBC last year.