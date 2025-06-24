B.C. economy will get a kick out of hosting FIFA World Cup games, government says

Photo: The Canadian Press Workers clear the turf at B.C. Place during a FIFA World Cup 2026 update in Vancouver, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

There is less than a year to go before Vancouver is on the global stage hosting seven FIFA World Cup soccer games, and leaders are promoting the economic benefits of spending hundreds of millions of dollars on the international showcase.

A joint statement from B.C. Tourism Minister Spencer Chandra Herbert and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says one million additional out-of-province visitors are expected between 2026 and 2031, generating more than $1 billion in spending.

The statement says more than 18,000 jobs could be generated in that same period.

It says FIFA predicts that preparing for and hosting the tournament could contribute $1.7 billion in economic benefits for B.C., including a $980-million increase in gross domestic product and $610 million in "labour income."

Sim says the city's direct costs of hosting seven games "remain on track" after the budget ballooned in 2024.

Last year, organizers announced the estimated cost of hosting the event more than doubled to between $483 million and $581 million, including costs for the city, the province and stadium upgrades.

The province estimates the net core provincial cost of hosting remains similar to earlier predictions, in the range of $85 million to $145 million.

Royce Chwin, president of Destination Vancouver, says in the statement that hosting the games will have lasting benefits.

"FIFA World Cup 26 is more than a series of matches. It's a catalyst for economic activity, international visibility, and community pride. Hosting seven games will energize our downtown core, including hotels, restaurants, venues, and surrounding neighbourhoods," he said.