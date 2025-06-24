BC crews learn from California on the best way to fight wildfires at night

Photo: BCWS BCWS team members recently had the opportunity to take part in a night aerial firefighting training exercise with Cal Fire in Sacramento, California.

The BC Wildfire Service is looking at every way to prevent wildfires and fight them once they start.

BCWS sent two team members to Sacramento, California June 8 to 10 to take part in a night aerial firefighting training exercise.

Aviation Specialist J.J. Lum and staff development officer Laura Creighton spent three days learning alongside Cal Fire crews.

Cal Fire operates one of the world’s leading night aerial firefighting programs using helicopters. As part of this program, they hold an annual night aerial firefighting exercise to prepare their pilots and crews for nighttime aerial operations during the summer season.

"After successfully integrating night operations into our own wildfire response last year using Night Vision Imaging Systems (NVIS), this training was a valuable opportunity to deepen our understanding of how a well-established program is structured and run," says Lum.

Lum also says they got the opportunity to watch the pilots and their approach to annual training.

BCWS implemented their own provincial night vision training exercises in an effort to get their own officers and pilots ready for this wildfire season.

Lum says the trip was also an opportunity to strengthen their collaboration and information sharing with Cal Fire.

"This was a timely experience as we launched our own provincial NVIS training exercises shortly afterward to prepare our BC Wildfire Service NVIS Flight Officers and pilots for the 2025 fire season," says Lum.

The training provided BCWS with a valuable opportunity to deepen its understanding of how a well-established program is structured and run, as well as observe its approach to preparing its pilots and crews through annual training exercises.

"We’re grateful for the partnership and look forward to continuing to learn and grow together," Lum says.