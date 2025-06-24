Rustad says staff won't give RCMP 'blackmail' statement as leadership vote begins

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad holds a media availability following election results at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

British Columbia Conservative Leader John Rustad says party staff who alleged they were being blackmailed do not want to provide a written statement to police who are assessing their claim.

Rustad, whose leadership of the Opposition is under review in a months-long process that got underway last weekend, has faced questions over his handling of the allegations against a group of former Conservative MLAs he accused in a letter to his caucus.

RCMP confirmed the allegations are "under review and assessment" after they were asked to investigate by the governing NDP's caucus chair last week.

Rustad said in an interview that after consultations with party lawyers, the Conservative staff who made the blackmail claims were asked to provide "a written statement to present to the RCMP the information."

"It was felt by the staff involved that they did not want to do that, and so I've got to respect their will, respect their rights to do what they want to do," he said.

"They would much prefer this whole issue just to go away and they'll carry on with their lives."

The three former Conservative MLAs, Dallas Brodie, Tara Armstrong and Jordan Kealy, have all denied the accusations which they said were meant to distract from questions about Rustad's leadership.

Brodie, who now leads the One BC party that she formed with Armstrong, said on social media platform X last week that Rustad had "painted himself into a corner" with a "big lie" about blackmail that he could not substantiate.

NDP caucus chair Stephanie Higginson wrote to RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald last week to ask police to investigate, after Premier David Eby said that Rustad needed to take the claims to police, and if he didn't, then the NDP would.

Rustad's letter to his caucus said the former Conservative MLAs were trying to take over the party by threatening to release compromising information unless other MLAs and party staff joined them and did as they wished.

His handling of the blackmail allegations comes under scrutiny as the party votes on his leadership in a marathon process that could last about six months.

The party's executive director Angelo Isidorou said in-person voting took place in three ridings last weekend, and Rustad said he expected the ballot to be completed in December, once members in all 93 B.C. ridings have taken part.

Under rules set by the party's constitution, members are being asked if they "favour the current leadership" and if Rustad's approval is 50 per cent or less, the board of directors will arrange a leadership election.

Rustad said he was "pretty optimistic" about the outcome of the vote, adding that he was not hearing a lot of negativity except from what he called a "very small group of dissidents."

He said he had "to laugh" about names of alternative leaders that were being floated on social media.

Conservative Gavin Dew said MLAs were confident in Rustad's leadership, but "are also continuing to have important conversations" about how to strengthen and grow the party.

Conservative MLAs are scheduled to meet for their regular caucus meeting on Wednesday in Surrey, B.C.

Rustad said he expected the blackmail allegations to come up at the meeting, although he was not anticipating any "significant issues."

According to the party, voting in the leadership review has already taken place in three Kootenay-area ridings.

If Rustad's support fails to surpass 50 per cent, he will have to step down, with the board appointing an interim leader.

Under the party's constitution approved at its most recent annual general meeting in Nanaimo, a party leader can only be removed from office after voluntary resignation, death, incapacitation or a leadership review.