B.C. Conservatives start voting on Rustad's leadership in marathon six-month process

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad holds a media availability following election results at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

The Conservative Party of British Columbia has quietly begun voting on the leadership of John Rustad in a marathon process that could last about six months.

Rustad says in-person voting has already taken place in at least two ridings and he expects the ballot to be completed in December, once members in all 93 B.C. ridings have taken part.

The voting comes amid questions over Rustad's handling of a group of former Conservative MLAs who he recently accused of trying to blackmail their former colleagues in a bid to take over the party.

The Opposition Leader says he's "pretty optimistic" about the outcome of the vote, adding that he is not hearing a lot of negativity except from what he called a "very small group of dissidents."

Rustad says he has "to laugh" about names of alternative leaders that he says are being floated on social media.

Conservative Gavin Dew says MLAs are confident in Rustad's leadership, but "are also continuing to have important conversations" about how to strengthen and grow the party.

Conservative MLAs are meanwhile scheduled to meet for their regular caucus meeting on Wednesday in Surrey.

Rustad says he is not anticipating any "significant issues" to emerge, but "obviously there will be some questions."

The caucus of the governing NDP last week asked the RCMP to investigate Rustad's accusations of blackmail by former Conservatives and their staff, which he made in a leaked letter to the Opposition caucus.

The three former Conservative MLAs, Dallas Brodie, Tara Armstrong and Jordan Kealy, have all denied the accusations.