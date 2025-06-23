Cool weather, rain expected to aid B.C. fire fight but drought persists in northeast

Photo: The Canadian Press The Martin Lake fire burning northwest of Tatla Lake, B.C. is seen in this handout image on Monday, June 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service says cool and rainy weather that has helped temper fire activity is expected to continue this week, though drought conditions will persist in the northeast.

It says that means that region remains dry and at risk for new fire starts.

The service says isolated thunderstorms are forecast for the south and central Interior.

The update comes as the Cariboo Regional District lifted an evacuation alert that was issued last Wednesday for properties near a blaze about 220 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

The Martin Lake wildfire is now under control, which the wildfire service credits to crew efforts and favourable weather.

It says there are about 80 wildfires actively burning in B.C., most of which are situated in the province's northeast corner and were caused by lightning.

It says 41 per cent are classified as out of control, 23 per cent are being held while 36 per cent are deemed under control.

Three major blazes were downgraded in the northeast last week and are no longer wildfires of note, a status indicating a fire is highly visible or a threat to communities. The province now has no wildfires of note.